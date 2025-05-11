This Arch Linux Variant Takes a Unique Approach to Processes

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

KDE Frameworks 6.14 Revamps New Files Dialog, Expands KRunner Unit Conversion

KDE Frameworks 6.14 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with some new features like support for some archaic units for KRunner, such as furlongs and rods, as well as a revamped New Files dialog for the Dolphin file manager and other KIO-based apps that includes the icon of the new file or folder.

Calibre 8.4 Open-Source Ebook Manager Improves KEPUB Output, Fixes Bugs

Highlights of Calibre 8.4 include a new option to generate KEPUB files that have better text justification at the cost of gaps in highlighting when used on a Kobo ebook reader and support for extending the background image specified in the Style section of the E-book viewer preferences under the page margins.

LinuxGizmos.com

Coin-Sized RA4M1-Zero Board Features 32-Bit RA4M1 MCU

The RA4M1-Zero is a compact development board based on Renesas’ 32-bit RA4M1 MCU. Running at 48 MHz with a built-in FPU, it features firmware encryption, secure boot, and a castellated design for easy integration into custom hardware.

Milk-V Showcases Jupiter NX, a RISC-V-Based Alternative to Jetson Nano Modules

Milk-V has unveiled the Jupiter NX, a compact system-on-module built around the SpacemIT K1/M1 octa-core processor based on the RISC-V architecture. Designed as a drop-in alternative to the Jetson Nano, it offers broad compatibility with existing Nano baseboards, along with high performance and versatile connectivity options.

Raspberry Pi Connect Exits Beta with Version 2.5 Release

Raspberry Pi has officially ended the beta phase of Raspberry Pi Connect, its remote access platform for connecting to Raspberry Pi devices from anywhere. With the release of version 2.5, the service now includes major updates to connection management, significantly reducing data usage and improving responsiveness.

SiFive and Kinara Partner to Launch USB-Based X280 RISC-V Vector Development Board

SiFive and Kinara have announced a new partnership to offer developers direct access to the SiFive Intelligence X280 RISC-V vector processor through a compact USB-based enablement board. The HiFive Xara X280 board, based on Kinara’s Ara-2 processor, is designed to allow early-stage evaluation and development of RISC-V vector software, particularly for AI and machine learning workloads.

(Updated) Upcoming Tab5 Terminal Features 5” Display and RISC-V ESP32-P4 for Edge Applications

M5Stack is preparing to launch the Tab5, a 5-inch smart touch terminal powered by the ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor, in early May. Designed as a compact and integrated platform for interactive applications, the device combines a multi-touch display, flexible I/O options, and wireless connectivity within a modular form factor.

MeshWalkie Combines ESP32, GNSS, and LoRa in UV-K6 Radio Enclosure

OpenEmbed is developing the MeshWalkie, a handheld wireless device built around the ESP32-S3, SX1262 LoRa module, and L76K GNSS, using the enclosure of a Quansheng UV-K6 radio. The device is described as an open-source platform for LoRa, Wi-Fi, and GPS-based applications, including support for Meshtastic.

ASUS Unveils Q870 ATX Motherboard with LGA1851 and Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Support

ASUS has recently unveiled a new ATX motherboard based on the Intel Q870 chipset, designed to support Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) using the LGA1851 socket. While not yet officially launched, this upcoming board targets industrial computing and embedded applications with a combination of modern performance and legacy interface support.

This Arch Linux Variant Takes a Unique Approach to Processes

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 11, 2025

Quoting: What Is Obarun Linux, and How Is It Different?

Chances are, your Linux distro manages processes with systemd. If you know where to look, you can find systems that offer greater choice and control to their users with different approaches. Obarun is one of them. Is this Arch variant for you?

Obarun is a Linux distribution based on Arch that aims to promote greater choice in init systems. It's another attempt to try to thwart the systemd juggernaut. While the parent Arch and other distros have largely switched to systemd, Obarun is part of a movement that is trying to resist it. Obarun looks like a refuge for systemd holdouts.

Read on

Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 25.04 and Linux Kernel 6.14
Clonezilla Live maintainer Steven Shiau released today Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 as the latest stable version of this partition and disk imaging/cloning tool based on Debian/Ubuntu.
A Milestone and a Site Anniversary
For the party next month we've gathered decorations and some booze
Debian Project Leader Wants to Tackle Dormant Packages
Debian Project Leader Andreas Tille has unveiled a plan to tackle dormant packages
New Planet GNOME and GNOME Foundation's New Executive Director
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
GNOME Replace Totem Video Player with Showtime
Roll credits on Totem, roll camera on Showtime — GNOME developers have officially cast a new video player in GNOME 49, out in September
System76 Refreshes Serval WS Linux Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today a refreshed version of its Serval WS laptop featuring important upgrades for engineering and gaming.
 
5 Windows Features I Hope Linux Never Copies
You've probably heard that Linux distros lack a lot of Windows functionality
I Tried Installing Linux on a Surface Laptop, Here's How It Went
My Surface laptop finally started showing its age, and try as I might, there wasn’t much I could do to improve its performance
This Arch Linux Variant Takes a Unique Approach to Processes
Chances are, your Linux distro manages processes with systemd
Google just gave Chrome and Android a secret weapon against online scams
These Are My Top 6 Linux Distros for Running a Server
If you're new to servers—or Linux in general—don't worry
These 5 Distros Show How Customizable Linux Really Is
You might've heard that Linux can look like practically anything you want
Best Free and Open Source Software
Flatpak 1.16.1 Linux App Sandboxing Framework Brings More Enhancements
Flatpak 1.16.1 was released today as the latest stable version of this popular Linux application sandboxing and distribution framework and the first maintenance update to the Flatpak 1.16 series.
Volumio is a music player operating system
Volumio is designed to be your Music Player OS
I found a minimal Linux distro that's fast and efficient for all experience levels
Xubuntu is built for speed and simplicity
Can't upgrade to Windows 11? This is the Linux distro alternative I recommend to most people
SDesk is a lightweight Linux distribution designed with a familiar interface
Oregon State University Open Source Lab's path to sustainability
Web Browsers: Raspberry Pi, Feeds, and Firefox
some WWW stories
HarmonyOS replacing Windows in China
BSD: FreeBSD 14.3 BETA2, BSDCan, and More
Some BSD news
today's howtos
loads of howtos for today
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security related stories
Microsoft Transmits Malware to Computers, Media Blames the Victims
KDE Frameworks 6.14 Revamps New Files Dialog, Expands KRunner Unit Conversion
The KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 6.14 as the latest version of this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt, providing commonly needed functionality to KDE apps and the KDE Plasma desktop.
Games: Steam Deck, Bridge Constructor, and More
gaming picks from GamingOnLinux
The FreeBSD Foundation has been powering your devices for 25 years (and you probably didn't know it)
When we think about computer operating systems, we tend to think about relatively modern versions—after all
Google Maps lets you customize your car icon on Android Auto and CarPlay – how to do it
5 lightweight operating systems you can use for your next home server
Server-rated rigs with dual processors, multiple ECC memory sticks
'End of 10' Campaign Highlights Benefits of Linux Transition
With Windows 10's end near, Endof10.org advocates for Linux adoption
KDE Frameworks 6.14.0
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 6.14.0
Removal of Deepin Desktop from openSUSE due to Packaging Policy Violation
The Deepin desktop environment (DDE) is part of the Deepin Linux distribution
7 Reasons Fedora Might Be a Better Windows Replacement Than Linux Mint
Looking to ditch Windows and jump into the world of Linux
This Week in Plasma: inhibit sleep while transferring files
Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover
How to optimize WINE-run KompoZer on HD screens in Linux
This seems to be the artifact of high DPI display resolution, as I've scaled my display in Kubuntu 22.04 on my Slimbook Titan laptop
Raspberry Pi Connect Exits Beta with Version 2.5 Release
Raspberry Pi has officially ended the beta phase of Raspberry Pi Connect
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.6, Linux 6.12.28, Linux 6.6.90, Linux 6.1.138 and Linux 5.15.182
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.6 kernel
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
This is what I'm doing with my old Windows 10 PC instead of trading it in like Microsoft wants me to
The solution here is easy; once Windows 10 falls out of support, I will put Linux on the computer and use that instead
Open Hardware: Arduino, ESP32, and More
Modding and more
Fedora / Red Hat: Automation, Adrian Bridgwater Still Running PR 'Plants' for Red Hat and Others, Some New HowTos
Red Hat leftovers
Linux Mint 22.2 Codenamed “Zara”, LMDE 7 Will be Called “Gigi”
Linux Mint leader Clement Lefebvre revealed today the codename of the next release of the popular, Ubuntu-based Linux Mint distribution, Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara”, along with the codename for LMDE 7.
Release of AnduinOS 1.3
Istio 1.26.0 Released
BSD: FreeBSD, NetBSD, and More
Some BSD leftovers
PostgreSQL 18 Beta 1 and Moreon Databases
focus on PostgreSQL
Calibre 8.4 Open-Source Ebook Manager Improves KEPUB Output, Fixes Bugs
Calibre 8.4 was released today by developer Kovid Goyal as yet another maintenance update to the Calibre 8.x series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free ebook management software for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
OCCT, the PC Stress Testing Utility, has just arrived on Linux
Here at OC3D, we use OCCT on an almost constant basis
Final Bookworm-Based Raspberry Pi OS Released Ahead of Debian Trixie
A new Raspberry Pi OS update is now available for download
A deleted blog post just revealed Google's next big move for Android
Calibre 8.4 E-book Manager Brings KEPUB Enhancements
Calibre 8.4 adds improved KEPUB output for better text justification on Kobo
KDE Gear 25.04.1 Fixes Session Restore in the Dolphin File Manager and Other Bugs
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.04.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.04 open-source software suite series to address various issues in your favorite KDE apps.
Monthly News – April 2025
Many thanks to our sponsors and to all of you who support the project with your donations
Easily Toggle Ubuntu's New Wellbeing Reminders On/Off
The Wellbeing controls available in Ubuntu 25.04 make it easy to get periodic prompts to move your butt or look away from your screen
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Whonix is an anonymous operating system that runs like an app
Whonix is a free and open-source desktop operating system (OS) that is specifically designed for advanced security and privacy
KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Improves Support for Multi-Screen Setups, NVIDIA GPU Users
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.3.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series to address more bugs, crashes, and other issues.
5 surprisingly productive things you can do with the Linux terminal
If you want to make Linux as productive an environment as possible
Audiocasts/Shows: Cybershow, BSD Now, and More
4 new audio/video episodes
today's howtos
mostly idroot
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Hardware picks
Games: Europa Universalis V, Slitherine Strategy Bundle, and More
9 picks from gamingonlinux.com
Tux Machines Turns 21 Next Month, Two New Features Added
those pages are fully functional already
MX Linux 23.6 brings Debian freshness, without the systemd funk
Bookworm 12.10-based release is a few steps ahead of upstream
