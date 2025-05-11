This Arch Linux Variant Takes a Unique Approach to Processes

news

Quoting: What Is Obarun Linux, and How Is It Different? —

Chances are, your Linux distro manages processes with systemd. If you know where to look, you can find systems that offer greater choice and control to their users with different approaches. Obarun is one of them. Is this Arch variant for you?

Obarun is a Linux distribution based on Arch that aims to promote greater choice in init systems. It's another attempt to try to thwart the systemd juggernaut. While the parent Arch and other distros have largely switched to systemd, Obarun is part of a movement that is trying to resist it. Obarun looks like a refuge for systemd holdouts.