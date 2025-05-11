news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 11, 2025



Quoting: I Tried Installing Linux on a Surface Laptop, Here's How It Went —

My Surface laptop finally started showing its age, and try as I might, there wasn’t much I could do to improve its performance. So I took the ultimate step: I installed Linux on a Microsoft Surface laptop.

Linux is a “lighter” operating system than Windows. In general, it requires fewer resources to run well, and as a result, it can breathe new life into older hardware.

It is also more flexible. If you want a Linux operating system with all the fancy bells and whistles, you can do that. If you need something extremely minimalist that would run on something like a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, which is not much bigger than a stick of gum, you can do that too.