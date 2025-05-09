news
Calibre 8.4 E-book Manager Brings KEPUB Enhancements
Less than a month after its previous 8.3 update, Calibre, the beloved open-source e-book management software, has rolled out version 8.4, with some quality-of-life changes that long-time users, especially Kobo owners, will notice immediately.
First up, there’s a brand-new option in the KEPUB output driver. When enabled, Calibre generates files with tighter text justification, which looks great on Kobo readers; the trade-off is small “gaps” in highlight overlays when you mark text. In other words, if ragged right edges have been bugging you, the fix is a checkbox away.