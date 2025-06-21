news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-06-15 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #329
Applications
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ The syslog-ng Insider 2025-06: arm64; PAM; testing
The June syslog-ng newsletter is now on-line:
Installing nightly syslog-ng arm64 packages on a Raspberry Pi
Working with One Identity Cloud PAM GNU/Linux agent logs in syslog-ng
Testing the new syslog-ng wildcard-file() source options on Linux
WINE or Emulation
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-06-15 [Older] How to install Wine 10.0 on a Chromebook
Distributions and Operating Systems
Slackware Family
Eric Hameleers ☛ Migrating my infrastructure
Roughly the last 12 months have been really hard on my server infrastructure – the servers that I rent and which host sites like slackware.nl, docs.slackware.com, download.liveslak.org, git.slackware.nl and several more.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Open Hardware/Modding
Tom's Hardware ☛ Somebody turned a Nintendo Switch into the world's slowest iPhone, and the results were a disaster — boasts 20-minute boot times, kernel panics, and no working apps
A tinkerer managed to boot Fashion Company Apple iOS on the Nintendo Switch
Raspberry Pi ☛ From player to maker: Learn to code by creating your own game
At Code Club, we believe learning to code should be as fun as it is empowering — what better way to start than making your own game?
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ pg_auto_reindexer v1.5 released
This release includes improved handling of special characters in index and database names, a new
--sorting-orderoption to control index processing order by size, enhanced logging with total bloat index count and per-index progress.
FSFE
