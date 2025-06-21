news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird Mobile Progress Report: May 2025 - The Thunderbird Blog
-
Jussi Pakkanen ☛ Book creation using almost entirely open source tools
Some years ago I wrote a book. Now I have written a second one, but because no publisher wanted to publish it I chose to self-publish a small print run and hand it out to friends (and whoever actually wants one) as a a very-much-not-for-profit art project.
This meant that I had to create every PDF used in the printing myself. I received the shipment from the printing house yesterday. The end result turned out very nice indeed.
-
BoingBoing ☛ Rebuilding ELIZA, the "Mother of All Chatbots"
The original code was uncovered not long ago and is available at the ELIZA archaology site. Here's a recreation in the browser, complete with glowing green phosphors.
-
Linuxiac ☛ Calibre 8.5 E-book Manager Adds New Kobo Features
Over a month after its previous 8.4 update, Calibre, the beloved open-source e-book management software, has rolled out version 8.4, bringing notable improvements in accessibility and usability to its vast user community.
First up, Calibre has standardized its scrollbar design across light and dark modes. Previously, the two themes had slightly different scrollbar styles, but now, the higher-contrast dark mode version has been carried over to light mode as well.