news
Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Kendallknight: An R package for efficient implementation of Kendall’s correlation coefficient computation
The kendallknight package introduces an efficient implementation of Kendall’s correlation coefficient computation, significantly improving the processing time for large datasets without sacrificing accuracy.
Rlang ☛ R Package Quality: Validation and beyond!
As is often the case, it’s pretty easy to talk about “good” R packages.
We can even wave our hands and talk about packages following “software standards” or “best practices”. But what does that mean?
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 🎲 PHP version 8.3.23RC1 and 8.4.9RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and as base packages.
RPMs of PHP version 8.4.9RC1 are available
Collabora ☛ Collabora takes first place at ICME 2025 Grand Challenge
Building on our Open Source strengths in Hey Hi (AI) and data-driven solutions, Collabora's ML team, led by Marcus Edel, Vineet Suryan, & Aaron Boxer, has taken first place in Track 3 of the ICME 2025 Grand Challenge on Video Super-Resolution for Video Conferencing.
C
Adam Young: I call it my ctaginator
The GNU/Linux Kernel source is too big to generate all tags for all files. I want only a subset of C files and the corresponding headers. Here is my first take at it. yes it is in python. The program is designed to be run from the root of the GNU/Linux Kernel tree.
Golang
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ Gist of Go: Race conditions
Preventing data races with mutexes may sound easy, but dealing with race conditions is a whole other matter. Let's learn how to handle these beasts!
Perl
Perl ☛ Analysing FIT data with Perl: basic beginnings
FIT files record the activities of people using devices such as sports watches and bike head units. Platforms such as Strava and Zwift understand this now quasi-standard format. So does Perl! Here I discuss how to parse FIT files and calculate some basic statistics from the extracted data.
Perl ☛ 2025-06-20 [Older] Moving house & automating Perl.Wiki updates
Perl ☛ 2025-06-18 [Older] Upcoming Dancer2 2.0.0 release
Perl ☛ 2025-06-18 [Older] Array vs List in Perl
Perl ☛ 2025-06-15 [Older] Perl Toolchain Summit 2025 in Leipzig
The Weekly Challenge ☛ 2025-06-15 [Older] AWS Customer Key Encryption
The Weekly Challenge ☛ 2025-06-13 [Older] AWS Bedrock
The Weekly Challenge ☛ 2025-06-12 [Older] AWS KMS Encryption
