news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 21, 2025



Quoting: Grace Hopper to Boost Tumbleweed Armv9 Builds - openSUSE News —

The openSUSE Project is preparing to expand its hardware capabilities with a high-performance system designed to accelerate support for the next generation of processor architecture.

As part of a collaboration between SUSE and NVIDIA, a high-performance NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchip system has been shipped and is being installed for use in the openSUSE’s Build Service (OBS).

This system will enable Armv9-based builds of Tumbleweed. This is a critical step in expanding the platform’s architecture reach and future-proofing its development infrastructure.