news
today's howtos
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install GitKraken on Ubuntu 24.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install GitKraken on Ubuntu 24.04.
GitKraken is the Graphic User Interface Client for
git, gitkraken can make your job easier instead when it comes to
git.
GitKraken can also be installed in other operating systems, such as MacOS or Windows.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Upgrade to AlmaLinux 10 from AlmaLinux 9
The good news? Thanks to the ELevate project, an open-source initiative designed to streamline in-place upgrades between major versions of RHEL‑based distributions, AlmaLinux has made the upgrade process straightforward and fully supported.
In this guide, I’ll walk you through every upgrade process step from Alma 9 to Alma 10, ensuring you can make the transition smoothly and hassle-free.
The New Leaf Journal ☛ Domain-Specifc Google News RSS Feeds
I have written regularly about using a feed reader to stay on top of interesting articles from around the web. My feed reader of choice at the moment is a Miniflux instance hosted using Pikapods. It works well in the majority of cases, but I have been running into an issue in recent months where a site which I subscribed to or was interested in subscribing to blocked my Miniflux instance from retrieving its feed (in some cases the site advertises its feed). I suspect that the culprit in most cases is Cloudflare or some other bot-protection mechanisms. Back in 2023 I wrote about running into a version of this issue when trying to save articles in Wallabag (an open source read-it-later app) and how I circumvented the problem with the help of the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine. Unfortunately, the Wayback Machine does not work for staying on top of regularly updating RSS feeds. Fortunately, I employed a helpful and well-known tool to stay on top of feeds from sites which block my Miniflux instance: Google News.
Ted Unangst ☛ vulgar gestures
Direction set, all we need to do is write the code. On OpenBSD, input is handled by wscons, which is why I run wsconsctl to reverse scrolling direction. So I figure src/sys/dev/wscons is a good place to start looking. A grep for “finger” later, and we’re looking through wstpad.c. The code calls the relevant variable contacts, and some more searching brings us to wstpad_f2scroll, the function that controls two finger scrolling.
Jono Alderson ☛ JavaScript broke the web (and called it progress) - Jono Alderson
Most websites are awful.
Not just slow – awful. Bloated, fragile, over-engineered disasters. They load slowly, render erratically, and hide their content behind megabytes of JavaScript. They glitch on mobile. They frustrate users and confuse search engines. They’re impossible to maintain. And somehow, we’re calling this progress.
The tragedy is, none of this is necessary. Once upon a time, we had a fast, stable, resilient web. But we replaced it with a JavaScript cargo cult.
Now it takes four engineers, three frameworks, and a CI/CD pipeline just to change a heading. It’s inordinately complex to simply publish a webpage.
This isn’t evolution. It’s self-inflicted complexity. And we’ve normalised it – because somewhere along the way, we started building websites for developers, not for users.
University of Toronto ☛ What I've observed about Linux kernel WireGuard on 10G Ethernet so far
I wrote about a performance mystery with WireGuard on 10G Ethernet, and since then I've done additional measurements with results that both give some clarity and leave me scratching my head a bit more. So here is what I know about the general performance characteristics of Linux kernel WireGuard on a mixture of Ubuntu 22.04 and 24.04 servers with stock settings, and using TCP streams inside the WireGuard tunnels (because the high bandwidth thing we care about runs over TCP).
Sven Hoexter: Terraform: Validation Condition Cycles
Terraform 1.9 introduced some time ago the capability to reference in an input variable validation condition other variables, not only the one you're validating.