-
16 Billion Passwords Leaked in Massive Data Breach Discovery
The largest data breach in history reveals 16 billion passwords leaked from major online services including Apple, Surveillance Giant Google and Facebook, affecting millions of users worldwide.
-
The Straits Times ☛ North Korea flag disrupts South Korean church’s live stream in ‘hacking incident’
The flag was displayed for about 20 seconds during the June 18 live stream, said a church official.
-
Hong Kong Free Press ☛ EU bans Chinese firms from major state medical equipment contracts
The European Union on Friday banned Chinese firms from government medical device purchases worth more than five million euros (US$5.8 million) in retaliation for limits Beijing places on access to its own market.
-
European Commission ☛ Commission restricts Chinese participation in medical devices procurement
European Commission Press release Brussels, 20 Jun 2025 The European Commission decided to exclude Chinese companies from EU government purchases of medical devices exceeding €5 million. This measure follows the conclusions of the first investigation under the International Procurement Instrument (IPI), and allows no more than 50% of inputs from China for successful bids.
-
Security Week ☛ Godfather Android Trojan Creates Sandbox on Infected Devices
The Godfather Android trojan uses on-device virtualization to hijack legitimate applications and steal users’ funds.
-
Andrew Burns Enhances Linux Server Security and Access Management
Andrew Burns (photo), a South African computer scientist, founded Keystash in 2020. This company specializes in centralized SSH key management and secure access for Linux environments.