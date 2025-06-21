news
Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (gvisor-tap-vsock), Debian (activemq and chromium), Fedora (kea, python-django4.2, python-django5, python-setuptools, and rust-git-interactive-rebase-tool), Oracle (ipa and kernel), Red Hat (buildah, container-tools:rhel8, containernetworking-plugins, git-lfs, go-toolset:rhel8, golang, golang-github-openprinting-ipp-usb, grafana, grafana-pcp, gvisor-tap-vsock, podman, and skopeo), Slackware (libblockdev and xorg), SUSE (gdm, gstreamer-plugins-base, ignition, kernel, pam, redis, s390-tools, screen, systemd, and xorg-x11-server), and Ubuntu (godot, golang-1.22, libblockdev, node-express, pam, samba, and udisks2).
WordPress ☛ Dropping security updates for WordPress versions 4.1 through 4.6
As of July 2025, the WordPress Security Team will no longer provide security updates for WordPress versions 4.1 through 4.6. These versions were first released nine or more years ago and over 99% of WordPress installations run a more recent version. The chances this will affect your site, or sites, is very small. If you […]
Forbes ☛ Google Chrome Warning — Windows, Android, Mac And Linux Users Act Now [Ed: Microsoft operative in the media pointing the finger at Google, Linux etc. as usual]