This Week in GNOME and GNOME Foundation Report

Welcome to the mid-June Foundation Report!

Before the UN Open Source Week, Andrea Veri and I had a chance to meet Mila Zhou, Tom (Spot) Callaway, and Hannah Aubry from proprietary trap AWS OSS. We thanked them for their huge contribution to GNOME’s infrastructure but, more importantly, discussed other ways we can partner with them to make GNOME more sustainable and secure.

I’ll be perfectly honest: I didn’t know what to expect from a meeting with AWS. And, as it turns out, it was such a lovely conversation that we chatted nonstop for nearly 5 hours and then continued the conversation over supper. At a… vegan chinese food place, of all things? (Very considerate of them to find some vegetarian food for me!) Lovely folks and I can’t wait for our next conversation.