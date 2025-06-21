news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ Introducing the new API for OSI Approved Licenses® [Ed: Microsoft-controlled openwashing front]
The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is excited to announce the availability of a new API service providing access to the canonical list of OSI Approved Licenses®. This service is fully public and free to use.
EBU, NABA and Linux partner on MXL software development kit [Ed: Linux Foundation is not Linux, only about 2% of the Linux Foundation's budget is devoted to Linux, so it is misleading and should be renamed; the Openwashing Foundation?]
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Linux and NABA have announced a collaboration on an open source MXL software development kit.
Recognising a need for native live media exchange on local or hosted infrastructure, the cross-industry project, under the Linux Foundation, is especially relevant for systems defined by the EBU’s Dynamic Media Facility (DMF) Reference Architecture.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Digital Camera World ☛ I thought Chrome would always be my web browser. Now I'm thinking of changing | Digital Camera World
Let's boil this down to basics. Every time I'm browsing photography forums, checking out new techniques, or even just looking at inspiration on Instagram, Google is building a detailed profile of my interests, habits, and presumably my income bracket.
As a creative professional, I'm already fighting to maintain some mystery and artistic integrity. Why should my web browser be working against me?
And here's something I hadn't realised about switching browsers: it's actually dead easy. Plus, the alternatives are often better than what you're used to. I've been testing a few options, and honestly, I wish I'd done this sooner.
Mozilla
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Mozilla Axes its AI-Generated Text Detector Add-On
Mozilla is axing another project that felt a perfect fit for a company founded on the idea of making the web better for everyone. Next week, on June 26 2025, the Fakespot Deep Fake Detector extension, which let users vet content to gauge if it was written by a human or generated by Hey Hi (AI) for a human, will stop working — news first reported by Soeren Hentzschel. As an AI-powered tool, the Fakespot Deep Fake Detector wasn’t perfect at separating the wheat from the statistically-glued collage of plagiarised and paraphrased words [...]
Programming/Development
Rust
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 604
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
