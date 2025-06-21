Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Let's boil this down to basics. Every time I'm browsing photography forums, checking out new techniques, or even just looking at inspiration on Instagram, Google is building a detailed profile of my interests, habits, and presumably my income bracket.

As a creative professional, I'm already fighting to maintain some mystery and artistic integrity. Why should my web browser be working against me?

And here's something I hadn't realised about switching browsers: it's actually dead easy. Plus, the alternatives are often better than what you're used to. I've been testing a few options, and honestly, I wish I'd done this sooner.