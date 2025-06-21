news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ AI-On-The-Edge-Cam ESP32-S3 board aims to digitize legacy utility meters
AI-On-The-Edge-Cam is an ESP32-S3 board with a 2MP camera, microSD card, WiFi, BLE, and PoE Ethernet connectivity designed to digitize legacy utility meters such as water meters, gas meters, or electricity meters that require manual onsite reading. AI-On-The-Edge-Cam is also the name of the firmware running on the board and was initially designed for the ESP32-CAM board. But the new board adds a few features that make it more versatile, like PoE support and a microSD card slot for storage, as well as RGB LEDs acting as a flash to allow meter reading at any time of the day or night.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ New cohort of Cornell students turn in their Pico projects
Hunter Adams is a lecturer in electrical and computer engineering at Cornell University who has written his Digital Systems Design Using Microcontrollers course around RP2040. He gets in touch regularly to show us all the innovative gubbins his latest cohort has made, and this past semester delivered no fewer than 40 Raspberry Pi Pico–based projects.
Here’s a handful of our favourites: [...]
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Numitrons, Nixies, and numeric displays
There’s something charming about the clash between obsolete and modern technology. I hadn’t heard of Numitron tubes until a few months ago (when I watched this video by Alec from Technology Connections), but I’ve been looking for an excuse to make something with Nixie tubes for a long time now, as they’re such a unique way to display data.
-
Olimex ☛ Friday New Products: USB3 hub with USB-C connector, USB-C card Reader, SHTC3 sensor for breadboard, KFL05 and KP05 bearings!
SNS-SHTC3B is lower cost version of the encapsulated SNS-SHTC3F and more suitable for breadboarding.
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Unboxing a Legend: Amiga 1000
I have a local friend who is a private collector of vintage computers and consoles, and he has an incredible collection. He visited me recently to drop off a few awesome things. One of which is a ZX Spectrum +3, which I will blog about another day. The other is an Amiga 1000, complete with its original box!
-
SDx Central ☛ Broadband Forum, Linux Foundation unite to slash broadband equipment procurement costs
Broadband service providers facing complex transitions to cloud-based networks received a boost this week as two industry organizations joined forces to simplify equipment procurement.