Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

AI-On-The-Edge-Cam is an ESP32-S3 board with a 2MP camera, microSD card, WiFi, BLE, and PoE Ethernet connectivity designed to digitize legacy utility meters such as water meters, gas meters, or electricity meters that require manual onsite reading. AI-On-The-Edge-Cam is also the name of the firmware running on the board and was initially designed for the ESP32-CAM board. But the new board adds a few features that make it more versatile, like PoE support and a microSD card slot for storage, as well as RGB LEDs acting as a flash to allow meter reading at any time of the day or night.