Plasma 6.4 on Arch Linux Requires Manual Package Installation

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 21, 2025



Just three days after the release of the KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop, it’s already available in the Arch Linux repositories. However, this time around, there’s an important detail that the distro is reminding users to keep in mind. Here’s what it’s all about.

As you probably know, Plasma 6.4 is bringing a notable change for users still on X11—and if that includes you, a quick manual fix will be needed to avoid login issues. With the recent split of KWin into separate kwin-wayland and kwin-x11 packages, the default installation will no longer include the X11 session unless explicitly requested.

Previously, Plasma installations automatically supported both Wayland and X11 sessions. However, starting with 6.4, only the Wayland session will be installed by default. So, if you rely on X11, you must manually install plasma-x11-session and kwin-x11 before upgrading—otherwise, you might find yourself locked out of your desktop.