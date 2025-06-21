news

Quoting: This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 has arrived! - KDE Blogs —

Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more.

This week we released Plasma 6.4! And so far it’s been getting a really positive reception. The bug reports bear this out; most of the real actual bugs reported against 6.4.0 are either pre-existing issues or minor regressions, many of which we’ve already fixed in time for 6.4.1 coming next Tuesday.