Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Ubuntu Buzz !

Sections in LaTeX with Gummi Editor

After successfully creating a sample LaTeX document in the previous tutorial, now we will try to understand the document structure in LaTeX with our Gummi Editor. We will learn, with pictures and examples, about sections (or similar to "headings" according to LibreOffice Writer) and basically how a document is organized. Now let's start our exercise!  

9to5Linux

Calibre 8.5 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves the Kobo Driver

Calibre 8.5 is here one and a half months after Calibre 8.4 with an updated Kobo driver that now includes an option to change how your Kobo e-book reader displays series numbers using a template and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

Fwupd 2.0.12 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Portable USB-C Hubs

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.11, the fwupd 2.0.12 release adds support for the HP Portable USB-C hub, support for more Foxconn 5G modem products, support for more Intel Arc Battlemage devices, and device emulation support for Thunderbolt host controllers.

LinuxGizmos.com

ASUS Broadens Its 3.5″ SBC Lineup with New Intel Core Ultra Models

ASUS IoT has introduced two new 3.5-inch single board computers, the C5153ES-IM-AA and C7156ES-IM-AA, both based on Intel Core Ultra processors. According to ASUS, these boards are designed for embedded and industrial use cases, offering high performance, wide input voltage support from 9 to 36 volts, and multiple expansion options.

Bela Upgrades Embedded DSP Platforms with PocketBeagle 2 Support and New Web IDE

Bela.io has unveiled the Gem Stereo and Gem Multi, two new open-source boards that expand PocketBeagle 2 into a real-time digital signal processing platform. Designed for audio and sensor applications, the boards target creative, educational, and research projects requiring low-latency performance and flexible I/O.

AAEON Adds to UP Lineup with UP TWL and UP TWLS Developer Boards for Edge and IoT Applications

Both boards can be configured with the Intel Core i3-N355, Intel N250, or Intel N150 processors. Product documentation highlights their energy-efficient performance for edge environments, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics and support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 21, 2025

chess

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300

  
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux-powered laptop as a portable business companion powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300.

 
With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users

  
ONLYOFFICE is getting better with each release

 
Kernel News and Security Lapses, Patches

  
Linux related

 
Calibre 8.5 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves the Kobo Driver

  
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 8.5 today as a new stable update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book manager software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Fwupd 2.0.12 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Portable USB-C Hubs

  
Fwupd 2.0.12 has been released today as the twelfth maintenance update to the fwupd 2.0 series of this open-source Linux firmware update utility, adding support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.

 
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source

  
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products

 
Ubuntu 24.10 Support Ends July 10th – Upgrade Soon

  
Time is nearly up on Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’, which goes End of Life (EOL) on July 10, 2025


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
One of the best RPGs of all time is coming to Android on August 5

 
Plasma 6.4 on Arch Linux Requires Manual Package Installation

  
Arch Linux Plasma 6.4 users still on X11 must install plasma-x11-session

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Critter is a chess UCI engine

 
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 has arrived!

  
This week we released Plasma 6.4

 
Ready to ditch Windows? 'End of 10' makes converting your PC to Linux easier than ever

  
There's also a list of five reasons to upgrade your old computer to Linux, which are...

 
Grace Hopper to Boost Tumbleweed Armv9 Builds

  
Grace Hopper to Boost Tumbleweed Armv9 Builds

 
Security Leftovers

  
incidents mostly

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
stories on various aspects, some software

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks for today

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks for now

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Adafruit, RP2040, and More

  
Hardware projects

 
Steam OS as a Desktop, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More Steam

  
Steam picks

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos for now

 
today's leftovers

  
shows and more

 
Red Hat Focus on Buzzwords, Hype, and Products

  
Red Hat's latest

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, PocketBeagle, and More

  
Hardware news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
antiX Linux: A ‘Proudly Anti-Fascist’ Distro That’s ‘Suitable for Old and New Computers’

  
We find a Linux distro that runs on computers big and small—and centers its identity on an antifascist stance

 
Android Leftovers

  
Samsung’s Android XR Headset Scheduled for October Launch

 
Immich 1.135 Photo and Video Backup Adds iOS Home Screen Widgets

  
Immich 1.135 brings ~200 improvements, including iOS home screen widgets

 
6 reasons I chose ZorinOS as the absolute best way to move from Windows to Linux

  
I am a Windows user through and through. However, I often dabble with Linux

 
Valve's Steam Deck kickstarted a movement that might actually bring us "the year of the Linux desktop"

  
The Steam Deck kicked off a revolution for handheld gaming PCs

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
Soplos Linux – desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on Debian

  
Sophos Linux is a Linux distribution based on Debian. It’s available in 2 editions: Soplos Linux Tyron and Soplos Linux Tyson

 
This Linux app makes sharing files to Android a breeze - here's how

  
I'm always on the lookout for apps to make it easier to work between Linux and Android

 
Games: SteamOS, GOG, Godot, and More

  
new articles from GamingOnLinux

 
Gemini Protocol Turns 6! [original]

  
today!

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS-centric links

 
Openwashing and .NET Vendor Lock-in

  
fake "open"

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development stuff

 
Web Browsers, Firefox Nightly, Servo Blog, and More

  
WWW picks

 
today's howtos

  
3 howtos

 
GNOME, Codegen, and GNOME Maps

  
some GNOME picks

 
Games: Godot, Steam, and More

  
a handful of stories

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware news

 
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Risky Business, and Cyber Show

  
3 new episodes

 
The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice

  
The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security links

 
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.3, Linux 6.12.34, and Linux 6.6.94

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.3 kernel

 
Yet another European government is ditching Microsoft for Linux - here's why

  
The decision will affect nearly every civil servant, police officer, and judge, about 30,000 employees

 
Red Hat and IBM Attacking Accessibility (Wayland Doesn't Work for Blind People), More Red Hat Picks

  
Red Hat picks

 
today's howtos

  
a lot from idroot

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development-related stuff

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security news

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android may soon recommend you use an 'optimized' voice assistant — here's what that really means

 
KiCad Advises Linux Users to Stick with X11 for Professional PCB Design

  
The KiCad team outlines serious Wayland limitations

 
I've used loads of Linux packagers, but this is by far the best one

  
There's no shortage of choice when managing packages on Linux

 
Nyxt: the Emacs-like web browser

  
Web Browsers in CLI

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework Laptop, Amiga 1000 Mouse Restoration, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195 is available for testing

  
This is announcement for IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195. This update introduces a number of new features and improvements

 
Securonis Linux – privacy and security-focused distribution

  
Securonis Linux is a privacy and security-focused distribution based on Debian’s Testing branch

 
Lingmo OS – modern Linux distribution based on Debian

  
Based on the rock-solid Debian

 
Improving Fedora's Documentation and FSFE REUSE

  
"At Flock, Fedora's annual developer conference, held in Prague from June 5 to June 8, two members of the Fedora documentation team, Petr Bokoč and Peter Boy, led a session on the state of Fedora documentation"

 
Games: Cast n Chill, Simon the Sorcerer Origins, Fury Unleashed, and More

  
Latest in GamingOnLinux

 
LWN Articles on Kernel

  
6 or dozen outside paywall

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles