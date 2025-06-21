wfview has been developed with an eye towards compatibility. Even though our target platform consists of modern-era transceivers, wfview’s command dictionary is focused on commands with the most compatibility. Many of Icom’s transceivers from the last 20 years will work to some degree with wfview.

On rigs with built-in network interfaces (such as the IC-705, IC-905, IC-7610, IC-7850, IC-R8600, IC-9700, and Xiegu X6100), live audio streaming is available for both receive and transmit. Special care was taken in the creation of the network code for very low latency audio — ideal for general QSOs as well as time-sensitive modes such as FT8 and JT65.

On the IC-7300 (and other non-network rigs), wfview can serve as a USB to Ethernet “bridge”, connecting the IC-7300 to the network for remote control and live streaming full-duplex audio using another instance of wfview on a remote computer. The server can be a humble Raspberry Pi or a normal desktop computer.

This is free and open source software.