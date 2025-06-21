news
Security Leftovers
NVISO Labs ☛ Tracking historical IP assignments with Defender for Endpoint logs
A new incident comes in. The CEO’s laptop shows possible Cobalt Strike activity. Your host investigation shows that the attacker likely gained privileged access to her host and the initial activity is from two days ago. You contain the host in your EDR agent.
Silicon Angle ☛ Security researchers find 16B stolen credentials from malware in open cloud storageSecurity researchers at Cybernews have detailed the discovery of 16 billion login credentials found online, but despite suggestions from some media outlets and commentators that it represents one of the largest data breaches in history, the cache is not the result of a single incident.
Tom's Hardware ☛ 16 billion accounts exposed in one of the largest data breaches in history — enormous data haul holds two accounts for every human alive
A collection of entirely new data leak datasets has been uncovered by security researchers, exposing 16 billion new records to the public. The data was sourced from around the world, with breaches on this scale easily contributing to massive future attacks.
Security Week ☛ Swedish Truck Giant Scania Investigating Hack
A hacker is selling allegedly valuable data stolen from Scania, but the truck maker believes impact is very limited.
Security Week ☛ High-Severity Vulnerabilities Patched by Cisco, Atlassian
Cisco has resolved a high-severity vulnerability in Meraki MX and Meraki Z devices. Atlassian pushed patches for multiple third-party dependencies.
Security Week ☛ Krispy Kreme Confirms Data Breach After Ransomware Attack
Krispy Kreme is sending notifications to thousands of people impacted by the data breach that came to light at the end of 2024.
Security Week ☛ Encryption Backdoors: The Security Practitioners’ View
After decades of failed attempts to access encrypted communications, governments are shifting from persuasion to coercion—security experts say the risks are too high.
Pen Test Partners ☛ Prepare for the UK Cyber Security and Resilience Bill
TL;DR The UK Cyber Security and Resilience Bill (CS&R) was announced last year in the King’s Speech. It addresses gaps in current regulation, like NIS, with a broad scope, enhanced incident reporting requirements, and highlights the importance of supply chains in security.
Federal News Network ☛ Agencies grapple with cyber skills gap in control systems
The lack of control systems cyber skills is an "industry-wide problem," but the Air Force and DoD are advancing new work roles and training to address it.
Help Net Security ☛ Amazon Linux 2023 achieves FIPS 140-3 validation
Amazon Linux 2023 (AL2023) has earned FIPS 140-3 Level 1 validation for several of its cryptographic modules. This means it’s now approved for use in systems that need to meet U.S. and Canadian government standards for encryption.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Security Week ☛ New Campaigns Distribute Malware via Open Source Hacking Tools
Trend Micro and ReversingLabs uncovered over 100 Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub accounts distributing malware embedded in open source hacking tools.
