Games: Proton 10.0-2, Kindergarten 3, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Net.Attack() is a very unique take on survivor-like roguelikes with programming your abilities
Net.Attack() takes the basic idea of the action from Vampire Survivors and other survivor-likes but, it gets you to program your abilities with code blocks. Disclosure: a key was provided to GamingOnLinux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 10.0-2 gets a Release Candidate for gaming on Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck
Valve are preparing the next major version of their Windows compatibility layer Proton, with a new test build ready for you with Proton 10.0-2. The first Beta of Proton 10 was released back in late April that came with a lot of enhancements, and now Valve are going further to make it even better.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Burn your cards and do forbidden rituals in the deck-builder Burn With Me
Burn With Me is a narrative deck-builder like no other, where permanently burning your cards is one of the main game mechanics.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Narrative retro FPS DERELIKT looks awesome with inspiration from Alien Resurrection and System Shock
I absolutely need this. DERELIKT from developer Visuwyg releases in 2026 and it's everything I wanted in a retro styled FPS.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get some musical games in the June Tunes Humble Bundle
Love musical games? Be sure to check out the June Tunes Humble Bundle with 9 nicely rated games. Here's the compatibility for Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Defend your moving castle in the demo for Castlebound
Castlebound from Ogre Pixel now has a demo available to try on Steam, so you can defend your moving castle in this cute looking action roguelike. The developer previously made Hidden in my Paradise, A Tiny Sticker Tale and Lonesome Village.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sent to a new school, dark comedy Kindergarten 3 is out now
If the craziness from Kindergarten and Kindergarten 2 wasn't enough, there's now a third helping with Kindergarten 3 out now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's 29 games to claim from Prime Gaming for Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck
Here's the most up to date list for late June 2025 for Prime Gaming, an easy way to add more games to your library across Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck. The initial list for June was quite short but they've recently added some extra titles.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Serial Cleaner: Blood & Confetti DLC released and it's a challenge
Serial Cleaner DLC Blood and Confetti is officially out now bringing more content to the 2D action-stealth game.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Small SteamOS update for Legion Go S, and faster Steam startup time if you have lots on non-Steam games
Another Beta update for the Steam Client and SteamOS with a few fixes and an improvement for the Lenovo Legion Go S handheld in SteamOS. This small Beta follows on from the recent update where Valve added in new accessibility options.