posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 21, 2025



Quoting: Ready to ditch Windows? 'End of 10' makes converting your PC to Linux easier than ever | ZDNET —

End of 10 is more than just a website with an opinion. It's a movement with a digital purpose that aims to help those who aren't sure A) what to do with their Windows 10 PCs, and B) aren't sure what Linux is all about.

The End of 10 campaign states up front: "Support for Windows 10 ends on October 14, 2025."

Microsoft wants you to buy a new computer.

But what if you could make your current one fast and secure again?