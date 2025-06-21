Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Calibre 8.5 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves the Kobo Driver

Calibre 8.5 is here one and a half months after Calibre 8.4 with an updated Kobo driver that now includes an option to change how your Kobo e-book reader displays series numbers using a template and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

Fwupd 2.0.12 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Portable USB-C Hubs

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.11, the fwupd 2.0.12 release adds support for the HP Portable USB-C hub, support for more Foxconn 5G modem products, support for more Intel Arc Battlemage devices, and device emulation support for Thunderbolt host controllers.

LinuxGizmos.com

Bela Upgrades Embedded DSP Platforms with PocketBeagle 2 Support and New Web IDE

Bela.io has unveiled the Gem Stereo and Gem Multi, two new open-source boards that expand PocketBeagle 2 into a real-time digital signal processing platform. Designed for audio and sensor applications, the boards target creative, educational, and research projects requiring low-latency performance and flexible I/O.

AAEON Adds to UP Lineup with UP TWL and UP TWLS Developer Boards for Edge and IoT Applications

Both boards can be configured with the Intel Core i3-N355, Intel N250, or Intel N150 processors. Product documentation highlights their energy-efficient performance for edge environments, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics and support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Sections in LaTeX with Gummi Editor

After successfully creating a sample LaTeX document in the previous tutorial, now we will try to understand the document structure in LaTeX with our Gummi Editor. We will learn, with pictures and examples, about sections (or similar to "headings" according to LibreOffice Writer) and basically how a document is organized. Now let's start our exercise!  

GNU/Linux Leftovers

With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users
Kernel News and Security Lapses, Patches
Calibre 8.5 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves the Kobo Driver
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 8.5 today as a new stable update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book manager software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Fwupd 2.0.12 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Portable USB-C Hubs
Fwupd 2.0.12 has been released today as the twelfth maintenance update to the fwupd 2.0 series of this open-source Linux firmware update utility, adding support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
Ubuntu 24.10 Support Ends July 10th – Upgrade Soon
Time is nearly up on Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’, which goes End of Life (EOL) on July 10, 2025
Gemini Protocol Turns 6! [original]
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Adafruit, RP2040, and More
Steam OS as a Desktop, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More Steam
today's howtos
today's leftovers
Red Hat Focus on Buzzwords, Hype, and Products
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, PocketBeagle, and More
Programming Leftovers
antiX Linux: A ‘Proudly Anti-Fascist’ Distro That’s ‘Suitable for Old and New Computers’
We find a Linux distro that runs on computers big and small—and centers its identity on an antifascist stance
Android Leftovers
Samsung’s Android XR Headset Scheduled for October Launch
Immich 1.135 Photo and Video Backup Adds iOS Home Screen Widgets
Immich 1.135 brings ~200 improvements, including iOS home screen widgets
6 reasons I chose ZorinOS as the absolute best way to move from Windows to Linux
I am a Windows user through and through. However, I often dabble with Linux
Valve's Steam Deck kickstarted a movement that might actually bring us "the year of the Linux desktop"
The Steam Deck kicked off a revolution for handheld gaming PCs
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
Soplos Linux – desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on Debian
Sophos Linux is a Linux distribution based on Debian. It’s available in 2 editions: Soplos Linux Tyron and Soplos Linux Tyson
This Linux app makes sharing files to Android a breeze - here's how
I'm always on the lookout for apps to make it easier to work between Linux and Android
Games: SteamOS, GOG, Godot, and More
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Openwashing and .NET Vendor Lock-in
Programming Leftovers
Web Browsers, Firefox Nightly, Servo Blog, and More
today's howtos
GNOME, Codegen, and GNOME Maps
Games: Godot, Steam, and More
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Risky Business, and Cyber Show
The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice
The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10
Security Leftovers
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.3, Linux 6.12.34, and Linux 6.6.94
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.3 kernel
Yet another European government is ditching Microsoft for Linux - here's why
The decision will affect nearly every civil servant, police officer, and judge, about 30,000 employees
Red Hat and IBM Attacking Accessibility (Wayland Doesn't Work for Blind People), More Red Hat Picks
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Android may soon recommend you use an 'optimized' voice assistant — here's what that really means
KiCad Advises Linux Users to Stick with X11 for Professional PCB Design
The KiCad team outlines serious Wayland limitations
I've used loads of Linux packagers, but this is by far the best one
There's no shortage of choice when managing packages on Linux
Nyxt: the Emacs-like web browser
Web Browsers in CLI
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework Laptop, Amiga 1000 Mouse Restoration, and More
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195 is available for testing
This is announcement for IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195. This update introduces a number of new features and improvements
Securonis Linux – privacy and security-focused distribution
Securonis Linux is a privacy and security-focused distribution based on Debian’s Testing branch
Lingmo OS – modern Linux distribution based on Debian
Based on the rock-solid Debian
Improving Fedora's Documentation and FSFE REUSE
"At Flock, Fedora's annual developer conference, held in Prague from June 5 to June 8, two members of the Fedora documentation team, Petr Bokoč and Peter Boy, led a session on the state of Fedora documentation"
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux-powered laptop as a portable business companion powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300.
Games: Cast n Chill, Simon the Sorcerer Origins, Fury Unleashed, and More
LWN Articles on Kernel
Today in Techrights
