news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Applications
-
ZDNet ☛ I found a file-transferring app that works between Android and Linux - and it's free to use
Almost daily, I need to send a file from my Pop!_OS Linux desktop to my Android device. Over the years, I've found some solutions, but this latest option, called Packet, makes sending files from Linux to Android a breeze.
Packet works with Quick Share, and both desktop and mobile devices only have to be on the same wireless network to function. Once on the same network, sending a file to Android is simple.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ I Install These Linux Terminal Apps on Every System
When I use Linux, I practically live in the terminal. As with any living space, I like to add my own touch when I move into a new place. Here are the apps I install on a new system to make it feel like home.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
Hyprland Starter and Dotfiles Installer on Arch GNU/Linux KDE Plasma 6.3.5
Connect via ssh to Arch GNU/Linux Plasma KVM Guest and issue series of commands following Stephan Raabe setup on minimal Arch GNU/Linux Instance skipping Hyprland due to we already have alive Plasma DE been previously installed.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
[Old] Monroe Clinton ☛ How Pointing Devices Work in Linux
As part of my project of building a compositor for Wayland and also X11 through Xwayland, I have had to learn about how pointing devices work in Linux. If you’re unfamiliar with window systems like Wayland and X11, you can read my blog post on building a window manager. The pointer is one of the most popular inputs into a computer, so knowledge about how it works can be useful. In this article I will explain how this input device is managed, interacts with the operating systems, applications, and is shown on the display with with an image.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Debian Family
-
Jonathan Carter: My first tag2upload upload
Tag2upload?
The tag2upload service has finally gone live for Debian Developers in an open beta.
If you’ve never heard of tag2upload before, here is a great primer presented by Ian Jackson and prepared by Ian Jackson and Sean Whitton.
-
-