Steam OS as a Desktop, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More Steam
Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam OS as a desktop? I used the Legion Go S as my work PC
Let me preface this by saying that I’m not particularly familiar with Linux. I cut my teeth working on IBM PC-DOS as a pre-teen, then moved on to Windows 3.11, and through every iteration of Windows from that point to the modern era (apart from Windows ME). Likewise, I’ve been a regular Mac user since 2009, starting with Mac OS X Leopard.
During that time, I had no interest in experimenting with Linux, as my personal and work duties were happily serviced by either a version of macOS or Windows. However, given that I have a Legion Go S handheld gaming PC on loan from Lenovo for a while, I decided to try my hand at playing around with Linux first-hand. I also decided to see how well it would work as my main rig for writing my upcoming review of the Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop.
As a complete noob to all things Linux, my experiences are documented here as someone just stumbling onto the scene attempting to work things out on my own.
I attempted to experience GNU/Linux firsthand in the most awkward way possible – using a handheld gaming PC.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Measuring 'fake' frames — Steam beta in-game overlay now detects DLSS/FSR frame generation and reports both framegen and native frame rates
Valve is making Steam's overlay more functional: the Steam Client Beta includes the ability to monitor AI-generated and native frame rates simultaneously in games where DLSS/FSR frame generation might be used.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Control Your Steam Deck from a Mac, Windows, or Linux PC
Control your Steam Deck with your Mac, Windows, or Linux PC to avoid using on-screen keyboards and tiny trackpads. Share a clipboard and seamlessly move from one screen to another, wirelessly and over the local network. It’s free and easy set up, here’s how.
How It Works and Why It’s Worth It
Your computer—whether it’s a MacBook running macOS, a Windows gaming machine, or a Linux tiny PC—already has a perfectly good set of peripherals attached. Even if you’re using a laptop, the built-in keyboard and trackpad might just be all you need.
The Steam Deck is primarily designed for use in Game Mode, a controller-friendly UI that makes it easy to browse the store, launch games, and access most basic settings. But the Steam Deck also has Desktop Mode, a fully-fledged Linux environment that’s necessary for advanced operations or for using your Steam Deck like a “real” computer.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Enable backdoored Windows Only Steam Games on Ubuntu Linux
Want to play backdoored Windows only steam games on your GNU/Linux computer? It’s easy to do the job by using Proton. As you know, there’s a popular free open-source app called Wine, allowing to run backdoored Windows apps and games on Linux, macOS, and BSD.
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Soulstone Survivors - 2025-06-18 Edition
Between 2025-06-11 and 2025-06-18 there were 47 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 531 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 8.9 % of total released titles.