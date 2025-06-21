Steam OS as a Desktop, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More Steam

Let me preface this by saying that I’m not particularly familiar with Linux. I cut my teeth working on IBM PC-DOS as a pre-teen, then moved on to Windows 3.11, and through every iteration of Windows from that point to the modern era (apart from Windows ME). Likewise, I’ve been a regular Mac user since 2009, starting with Mac OS X Leopard.

During that time, I had no interest in experimenting with Linux, as my personal and work duties were happily serviced by either a version of macOS or Windows. However, given that I have a Legion Go S handheld gaming PC on loan from Lenovo for a while, I decided to try my hand at playing around with Linux first-hand. I also decided to see how well it would work as my main rig for writing my upcoming review of the Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop.

As a complete noob to all things Linux, my experiences are documented here as someone just stumbling onto the scene attempting to work things out on my own.