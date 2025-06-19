Kernel News and Security Lapses, Patches

Linux server administrators, it's time to get your patch on. The boffins at Qualys, a security firm well known for its excellent SSL configuration tester, found a pair of security vulnerabilities that combined can grant any unprivileged user instant root (administrator) access.

The first vulnerability in this situation is the least impactful, but is key to the root-access combo. Security bulletin CVE-2025-6018 describes a misconfiguration in the default settings for the PAM (Pluggable Authentication Module) framework on openSUSE Leap 15 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15. The issue revolves around the "allow_active" flag being erroneously set and allowing non-local unprivileged users to perform some elevated-privilege actions. In other words, just SSH into the machine, and you'll likely be able to mount/unmount volumes, shutdown and reboot the machine, etc.