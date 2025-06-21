news
today's howtos
-
How to Install Heroic Games Launcher on FunOS
Heroic Games Launcher is a popular open-source game launcher that allows you to access and play games from the Epic Games Store, GOG, and Amazon Games on Linux, Windows, and macOS.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to use pacman to manage packages in Arch Linux
pacman is the default package manager in Arch Linux, knowing how to use pacman is essential when it comes to installing and uninstalling packages.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to use pacman to manage packages in your Arch GNU/Linux machine.
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-06-13 [Older] How to install Mendeley Desktop on Kubuntu 24.04
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-06-17 [Older] How to install Godot on Kubuntu 24.04
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-06-19 [Older] How to install Krita easily on a Chromebook
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ Sections in LaTeX with Gummi Editor
After successfully creating a sample LaTeX document in the previous tutorial, now we will try to understand the document structure in LaTeX with our Gummi Editor. We will learn, with pictures and examples, about sections (or similar to "headings" according to LibreOffice Writer) and basically how a document is organized. Now let's start our exercise!
-
TecMint ☛ How to Create a Simple IP Blocker Script Using iptables and Fail2Ban
This guide is beginner-friendly and great for system administrators, students, or anyone who runs a VPS, web server, or even a home Linux server.
-
ArchLinux ☛ Plasma 6.4.0 will need manual intervention if you are on X11
On Plasma 6.4 the wayland session will be the only one installed when the users does not manually specify kwin-x11.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Composer on AlmaLinux 10
Composer has revolutionized PHP development by providing a robust dependency management system that streamlines project workflows. As the de facto standard for managing PHP packages, Composer enables developers to efficiently handle libraries, autoloading, and project dependencies.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Laravel on Fedora 42
Laravel stands as one of the most popular PHP frameworks for web development, offering elegant syntax and powerful features that streamline application development. Fedora 42, with its cutting-edge technology stack and robust security features, provides an excellent foundation for Laravel development.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Samba on openSUSE
Samba represents one of the most essential tools for GNU/Linux users who need to share files and printers with backdoored Windows systems. This powerful open-source software package provides seamless file and print services to SMB/CIFS clients, enabling interoperability between Linux/Unix servers and Windows-based clients.
-
ID Root ☛ How to Upgrade AlmaLinux 9 to AlmaLinux 10
AlmaLinux 10 represents a significant leap forward in enterprise GNU/Linux distribution technology, delivering enhanced security features, improved performance optimizations, and expanded hardware compatibility. For system administrators managing AlmaLinux 9 environments, upgrading to this latest version offers access to cutting-edge capabilities without the complexity and downtime associated with fresh installations.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FirewallD on AlmaLinux 10
Network security stands as a fundamental pillar of modern system administration, and proper firewall configuration serves as the first line of defense against unauthorized access. AlmaLinux 10, as an enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution, provides robust security features through FirewallD, a dynamic firewall management tool that simplifies network traffic control while maintaining powerful functionality.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SmartGit on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SmartGit on Linux Mint 22. SmartGit stands as one of the most powerful and user-friendly Git clients available for GNU/Linux systems today. This comprehensive graphical interface simplifies Git operations while maintaining the full power of command-line Git functionality.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kubectl on Fedora 42
Managing Kubernetes clusters efficiently requires the right command-line tools, and kubectl stands at the forefront of Kubernetes administration. As the primary interface for interacting with Kubernetes clusters, kubectl enables developers and system administrators to deploy applications, inspect cluster resources, and manage containerized workloads with precision.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install ModSecurity with Apache on Fedora 42
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ModSecurity with Apache on Fedora 42. Web security threats continue to evolve at an alarming pace in 2025, making robust protection for web applications more crucial than ever.
-