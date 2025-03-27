news

Quoting: Trisquel Linux handles both your desktop and server needs - or does it? | ZDNET —

Nearly all Linux distributions could serve as either a desktop or server OS. It's not like you'd want to slap a desktop environment onto Ubuntu Server and use it as a desktop OS, but you could. You could also use Ubuntu Desktop as a server, but you won't. Why? Because Ubuntu Desktop was designed as a desktop OS, and Ubuntu Server was designed as a server OS.

Even though the 'twain could meet, they probably shouldn't.

Then there are distributions like Trisquel, which is a 100% free Linux operating system (meaning every piece of software included is open-source) based on Ubuntu. Trisquel includes a wide range of software and offers several different editions, from the standard desktop to a "mini" edition (for netbooks and older computers) and the network-based installer for custom and server installations.