Games: Batocera, Bazzite, ChimeraOS, and More

For decades, Windows has dominated the PC landscape, and that's particularly true for gaming, since most games are designed for Windows and you can't just find alternatives to a specific game like you can with other software. That's slowly been changing over the years, but since Valve introduced the Steam Deck, based on Linux, things have evolved even more quickly. And thanks to Bazzite, you can bring that kind of experience to any PC.

Bazzite is an unofficial implementation of a Steam OS-like UI that can run on any PC, and if you're setting up your gaming rig, you might actually be better off using it instead of Windows. Let's take a look at a few reasons why.