news
Games: Batocera, Bazzite, ChimeraOS, and More
XDA ☛ 5 reasons why Batocera is the best OS for retro gaming emulation
There’s no shortage of retro gaming operating systems out there. Options like Retrobat, RetroPie, and Lakka are solid choices. In fact, RetroPie makes up 3% of the total operating system downloads through the Raspberry Pi Imager, which speaks to its popularity. However, when it comes to the best OS for retro gaming, Batocera stands out. The front-end interface for RetroArch comes with numerous bundled emulators, making it compatible with almost any device that has an open bootloader and a compatible CPU. It lets you emulate some of the greatest games ever made. Plus, it’s packed with features and has a super user-friendly interface.
XDA ☛ 5 reasons you should use Bazzite instead of Windows on your gaming PC
For decades, Windows has dominated the PC landscape, and that's particularly true for gaming, since most games are designed for Windows and you can't just find alternatives to a specific game like you can with other software. That's slowly been changing over the years, but since Valve introduced the Steam Deck, based on Linux, things have evolved even more quickly. And thanks to Bazzite, you can bring that kind of experience to any PC.
Bazzite is an unofficial implementation of a Steam OS-like UI that can run on any PC, and if you're setting up your gaming rig, you might actually be better off using it instead of Windows. Let's take a look at a few reasons why.
GamingOnLinux ☛ ChimeraOS Linux 48 brings new hardware support for your handhelds and living room PCs
There's a good few ways of getting Linux on handhelds and living room PCs, with ChimeraOS Linux being one of the great ones. ChimeraOS Linux 48 has just released bringing in a whole lot of improvements.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble launch the Tactical Triumph and Dice and Destiny bundles both with some great games
Humble Bundle just launched two new bundles with Tactical Triumph and Dice and Destiny. Each have some pretty great looking games, so here's your usual run over what compatibility to expect for Linux platforms like Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dig up planets for skeletons and fight huge guardians in the latest No Man's Sky update
Hello Game have somehow done it again. No Man's Sky has another surprisingly large update available adding in more new content like a fossil beds to dig up skeletons and big fights against huge guardians.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Triple-i Initiative returns April 10 with over 30 announcements - here's all the devs involved
The Triple-i Initiative have now announced their gaming announcement event is scheduled for April 10th, taking up only 45 minutes of your time. Taking place exactly a year since the first event at 9am PDT /6pm CEST / 4PM UTC.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Monsterpatch is Pokemon meets Stardew Valley from the dev of Littlewood and Kindergarten
Monsterpatch is the latest game from Sean Young developer of Littlewood and Kindergarten, blending together Pokemon and Stardew Valley with a little of their own Littlewood thrown in. It will have Native Linux support like their previous games.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Folkways DLC for the excellent village builder dotAGE released - here's a little interview with the developer
dotAGE is a very unique turn-based village builder that blends in roguelike survival elements. It's one that you should definitely add to your list, and a new DLC expansion is out now so I took the chance to speak to the developer a bit.
GamingOnLinux ☛ UnderMine 2 comes to Early Access in July with co-op
UnderMine 2 from developer Thorium is set to enter Early Access on July 22nd, promising to take the best bits of the fun original and expanding on it. It will also feature local co-op play this time around too so you can bring a partner along for the ride.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Infinity Nikki devs are working on Steam Deck support for the Steam release
While there's no current release date for the Steam release, Infold Games are still working towards it for Infinity Nikki and it seems it may be good news for Steam Deck players.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Junk Store plugin for Steam Deck plans new release as closed-source paid software to run other stores
Junk Store may have failed to get released on Steam as Valve removed their store page, but that hasn't stopped their team working on this special Steam Deck plugin to bring other stores like Epic Games, GOG and Amazon Games to the Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Neverwinter Nights 2 Enhanced Edition hasn't been announced yet but it just got a Steam Deck Playable rating
We know Neverwinter Nights 2 Enhanced Edition is probably coming, thanks to the previous leak, but it still hasn't actually been announced yet. However, it's clearly getting closer.