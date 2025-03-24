Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ Announcing E-Maj 4.6.0.
We are very glad to announce the 4.6.0 version of E-Maj.
E-Maj is a PostgreSQL extension which enables fine-grained write logging and time travel on subsets of the database.
Aside a few bug fixes, this new version brings more flexibility in commenting tables groups and marks. Partitionned tables are also better supported. The Emaj_web client has been improved. In particular, comments can be set on postgres servers, and the Activity page has been enriched.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Chen HuiJing ☛ Implementing pagination on an Astro blog [Ed: Sadly uses Microsoft lock-in]
Even though I built the blog for our tech team to share their insights and knowledge with the rest of the interwebs, I wasn’t necessarily the one writing the actual blogs. Now that I think about it, I do not think I’ve published a single article on the blog. Haha.
Realistically, it was pretty much a build it and move on with life situation, where there were not many feature requests, it was mainly dependency updates and very minor CSS tweaks. So it did take me a while to realise that, I hadn’t actually built the pagination for the blog.
Back when I built the whole thing in March 2024, the only blog posts we had were 3 that were ported over from a Medium account we’d lost access to. Anyway, with 3 blog posts, and no commitment from anybody on the team that we would publish blog posts regularly, I figured we would get to pagination later, much later.
Bob Monsour ☛ YACCB - Yet Another Copy Code Button
Over the last couple of years, I have written more posts that include code snippets than I ever would have imagined. And as it seems all the rage, and quite useful on top of that, I decided that it was time to add a "copy code" button to the code snippets found in my various posts.
GNU Projects
-
GNU ☛ parallel @ Savannah: GNU Parallel 20250322 ('Have you said thank you') released
GNU Parallel 20250322 ('Have you said thank you') has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4
Standards/Consortia
-
Jamie Zawinski ☛ DMARC and SPF
