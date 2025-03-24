Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

We are very glad to announce the 4.6.0 version of E-Maj.

E-Maj is a PostgreSQL extension which enables fine-grained write logging and time travel on subsets of the database.

Aside a few bug fixes, this new version brings more flexibility in commenting tables groups and marks. Partitionned tables are also better supported. The Emaj_web client has been improved. In particular, comments can be set on postgres servers, and the Activity page has been enriched.