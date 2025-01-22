We surpassed our year-end goal of $400,000 USD thanks to you!

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 22, 2025



We surpassed our year-end goal of $400,000 USD! Please help us share our appreciation for all the support we received during the 2024 year-end drive.

We wholeheartedly thank all those who support the FSF and thereby software freedom through all forms of participation in the free software movement, and we thank you for your patience while we asked for your contributions during these important weeks. We want to thank all our individual donors and members who gave to us what they could spare, pushing our progress bar to its max. We also received a major anonymous donation that put us well beyond our fundraising goal! This overwhelming support from the community makes the FSF stronger and all its staff feel empowered and motivated to take on our fortieth year of promoting computer user freedom.