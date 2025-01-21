posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2025



Quoting: Linux 6.6.73 —

I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.73 kernel.

Only users of overlayfs need to upgrade, this release reverts some changes that were reported to be causing problems. Thanks to Ignat and Amir for the quick reporting on the issue.

The updated 6.6.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-6.6.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h