IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 191 released

Wine 10 Released with Experimental Bluetooth Driver, New HID Pointer Driver

Highlights of Wine 10 include an experimental Bluetooth driver, a new HID pointer device driver, initial support for compiling legacy Direct3D bytecode to SPIR-V, initial HLSL compiler support for compiling effect profiles, support for IDL-generated files to use fully interpreted stubs, and support for display mode virtualization.

GNU Linux-Libre 6.13 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the just-released Linux 6.13 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.13 kernel is here to clean up six new drivers, including rtw8812a, rtw8821a, bmi270, aw88081, ntp8835, and ntp8918, as well as to clean up assorted blob names in new and updated devicetree (.dts) files that are either requested or loaded.

Fwupd 2.0.4 Linux Firmware Updater Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

This release comes one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.3 to introduce new features like the ability to record the entire USB descriptor in the emulation data and return defined return code when network metadata refresh fails.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 19th, 2025

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, thank you for sending us feedback.

Linux Kernel 6.13 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux 6.13 include lazy preemption support to simplify kernel’s preemption logic, support for running Linux in protected virtual machines (a.k.a. realm) under the Arm CCA (Confidential Compute Architecture), user-space shadow stack support for AArch64 (ARM64) via Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, and split-lock detection support for AMD CPUs.

Ubuntu-Based Rhino Linux 2025.1 Is Out with Linux 6.12, Rhino Stampede, and More

Highlights of Rhino Linux 2025.1 include support for dynamic workspaces in Rhino’s Xfce-based Unicorn Desktop to automatically create new workspaces when applications are opening apps, a new, custom GRUB bootloader theme for a more modern feel, and a new testing meta-package called Rhino Stampede.

UNIT DualMCU One with RP2040 for Real-Time and ESP32 for Wireless Connectivity.

The UNIT DualMCU One is a development board that combines the ESP32 and RP2040 microcontrollers. The ESP32 provides Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, while the RP2040 offers hardware control with flexible GPIO, supporting applications in IoT, robotics, and automation.

VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI Combines Xeon-E Processor with NVIDIA RTX GPU

VersaLogic Corp. has introduced the Sabertooth AI, a compact and rugged embedded system designed for AI inferencing and high-bandwidth video applications. Featuring DDR4 ECC memory, dual GbE, and support for multiple displays, it delivers high computational performance in a small form factor for industrial and edge computing.

HackCable: USB-C Keystroke Injection Cable with RP2040 or ESP32

Kickstarter recently featured the HackCable, a USB-C cable designed for cybersecurity research and system testing. It resembles a standard charging cable but includes features like built-in Wi-Fi and keystroke injection, providing a discreet and versatile tool for professionals and researchers.

IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 191 released

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2025

Quoting: www.ipfire.org - IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 191 released —

Welcome to the first release announcement of the year. The IPFire development team has been very busy over the holidays and is bringing you the latest update for IPFire: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 191. It comes yet again with a huge amount of package updates to keep your firewall up to date and IPFire the modern Linux OS that it is. The update also includes a number of smaller bug fixes and groundwork for some bigger changes that will be released over the next couple of updates.

Before we talk about the changes in detail, we would like to ask you to donate. We need your support to fund our work to keep IPFire your favourite firewall. So let's have a great start to the year and collect funds to plan our roadmap for the coming twelve months!

Linux 6.13-rc7
it looked a bit quiet at the start of the wee
Covering Dr. Richard Stallman's Talk in Montpellier France [original]
Dr. Richard Stallman's work and legacy will live on whether you like it or not
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The wait is finally over as the Linux Mint team has published the final ISO images of the Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” release, which are available for download from the official mirrors.
 
VirtualBox 7.1.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.13
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.1.6 today as the third update to the latest VirtualBox 7.1 series bringing support for the latest Linux kernel, many GUI improvements, and other interesting Linux changes.
Android 16 Beta Builds Release Might Begin As Soon As Tomorrow
Linux 6.6.73
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.73 kernel
Liberux NEXX is a Linux smartphone with a RK3588S chip, 32GB RAM, and a 5G modem
Google’s Android may be the world’s most widely used operating system
Steam Client Brings Enhanced Game Update Management
January Steam Client Update
Meet Guix at FOSDEM
Next week will be FOSDEM time for Guix
Solderable Rockchip RV1106 system-on-module features 112 castellated pins, offers WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
The Luckfox Core1106RV1106 system-on-module supports the Luckfox Pico SDK which is optimized for Linux-based development on Ubuntu LTS systems, with Ubuntu 22.04
Dangbei N2 review: a Linux powered smart projector that offers quality and affordability
Dangbei has been on a roll for the last year or so
7 Android accessibility features that make your device easier to use
Fwupd 2.0.4 Enhances USB Descriptor Recording
Fwupd 2.0.4 brings USB descriptor emulation, network metadata fixes
Beyond Ubuntu: Other Linux Distributions You Should Try
Tired of the same old Linux Distributions
Refine (Advanced GNOME Settings Apps) Adds More Options
A clutch of new customisation and configuration options were added to Refine
Announcing the Release of RELIANOID 7.6.0 (Community Edition)
the release of RELIANOID 7.6.0 (Community Edition)
Deepin 25 Preview: A Sleek Redesign with Major Under-the-Hood Changes
Deepin 25 changes direction
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 19th, 2025
The 223rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 19th, 2025.
today's howtos
only 4 more for now
Rhino Linux 2025.1 Brings Dynamic Workspaces, Hello Rhino App
The Ubuntu-based Rhino Linux 2025.1 rolls out dynamic workspaces
Linux Kernel 6.13 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the release and general availability of Linux 6.13, the latest stable kernel version that introduces several new features and improvements, better hardware support, and more.
Our Gemini Capsule is Already Used a Lot [original]
all the same pages albeit in GemText format
Don't slack, just stack: How I tamed my growing Android widget obsession
Distrobox 1.8.1: NVIDIA Integration and Zsh Improvements
Distrobox 1.8.1, a containerized Linux environment, is a bug-fix release that includes fixes for the NVIDIA toolkit
Review: CentOS 10 Stream
This project, CentOS Linux, was killed off and, in its place, Red Hat set up CentOS Stream
Is Manjaro ARM dead?
Did the Manjaro ARM project die and nobody noticed
Kodi 21.2 "Omega" - Release
News from Kodi
Dillo 3.2 Open-Source Web Browser Released to Celebrate 25th Anniversary
The lightweight and open-source web browser written in the FLTK 1.3 GUI toolkit is still alive and has been updated today to version 3.2 as another hefty update.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Linux 6.1.126
Only upgrade if 6.1.125 did not build properly for you
Wasting time with inconsistent data
One of my leisure time activities is to develop KMyMoney, a personal finance management application
This Week in KDE Apps: Usability, accessibility, and supercharging the Fediverse
Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
121 packages in Debian mapped to hardware for automatic recommendation
I have been working on a automatic hardware based package recommendation system for Debian and other Linux distributions
Release of Ghostty 1.0
Ghostty 1.0 is out
Malware in Proprietary Software - 2024 Catch-up
back doors, DRM, tethering, and others, has become ever more frequent
Security Holes and Windows TCO
Windows TCO in the government
Test AlmaLinux 10 Beta With Your Workload Using ELevate
Although we’re still months away from the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
New Hisense A9 Android smartphone features an e-ink display
Linux Apps for Chromebooks in 2025: Our Top Picks and Why You Need Them
Owning a Chromebook doesn’t mean you're limited to just basic apps
CMYK support in Inkscape could be a game-changer for professional print designers
As a digital artist and long-time user of free and libre graphic software
Salix – Slackware-based Linux distribution
Salix is a Linux distribution based on Slackware that is simple, fast and easy to use, with stability being a primary goal
Why We Have Essentially Won the Hearing [original]
A small win for journalism in the UK
