posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2025



Quoting: www.ipfire.org - IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 191 released —

Welcome to the first release announcement of the year. The IPFire development team has been very busy over the holidays and is bringing you the latest update for IPFire: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 191. It comes yet again with a huge amount of package updates to keep your firewall up to date and IPFire the modern Linux OS that it is. The update also includes a number of smaller bug fixes and groundwork for some bigger changes that will be released over the next couple of updates.

Before we talk about the changes in detail, we would like to ask you to donate. We need your support to fund our work to keep IPFire your favourite firewall. So let's have a great start to the year and collect funds to plan our roadmap for the coming twelve months!