posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2025



Quoting: Liberux NEXX is a Linux smartphone with a RK3588S chip, 32GB RAM, and a 5G modem (crowdfunding) - Liliputing —

Google’s Android may be the world’s most widely used operating system, while Apple has shipped billions of iOS and iPadOS devices since 2007. But a relatively small group of developers and enthusiasts have been working to make mobile Linux into a viable alternative.

There are a handful of phones that are designed to support operating systems that use a mainline Linux kernel. But those devices, which include the PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, and Purism Librem 5 are all held back by aging hardware and it’s been a while since we’ve seen new entries in this space. But that’s starting to change. Last year Furi Labs introduced the Furi FLX1 with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, and now a new team called Liberux has revealed plans for a new phone called the NEXX that could be one of the most powerful Linux-friendly smartphones to date. It’s not clear exactly when (or even if) you’ll be able to get your hands on one though.