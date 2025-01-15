Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and GNU/Linux Applications

The Kdenlive team has just rolled out v24.12.1, the first maintenance release of the 24.12 series. This update mainly focuses on smoothing out newly introduced built-in effects and dealing with issues tied to bin effects and the effect stack.

In particular, developers have successfully tackled a bothersome glitch where hiding a track in a sequence could inadvertently change the length of the parent sequence. This fix helps maintain sequence integrity and ensures that hiding a track no longer results in unwanted size alterations.