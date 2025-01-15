Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and GNU/Linux Applications
[Repeat] Linuxiac ☛ Kdenlive 24.12.1 Introduces Stability and Workflow Improvements
The Kdenlive team has just rolled out v24.12.1, the first maintenance release of the 24.12 series. This update mainly focuses on smoothing out newly introduced built-in effects and dealing with issues tied to bin effects and the effect stack.
In particular, developers have successfully tackled a bothersome glitch where hiding a track in a sequence could inadvertently change the length of the parent sequence. This fix helps maintain sequence integrity and ensures that hiding a track no longer results in unwanted size alterations.
PowerDNS ☛ PowerDNS Recursor 5.2.0 Released
Compared to the latest 5.1 release, this release deprecates the old settings file format in favor of the new YAML format. Old-style settings are only accepted if --enable-old-settings is specified on the command line.
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 12 January 2025
Week highlights: new releases of HDRView, LibreCAD, and cabbage; new features in GIMP and Ardour; FreeCAD’s alternative Ribbon UI gets an update.
The DDS plugin now support loading files with BC7 compression. CmykStudent read the docs, looked up the implementation in ImageMagick, and wrote the code. This is a new feature, which seems counter-intuitive for something that has had two release candidates, but there you go.
GNU/Linux Applications
It's FOSS ☛ I Feel Like a Hacker Using These Cool GNU/Linux Terminal Tools
Get ready to look like a hacker with me using these GNU/Linux terminal tools!
nixCraft ☛ ZFS Raidz Expansion Finally, Here in version 2.3.0
After years of development and testing, the ZFS raidz expansion is finally here and has been released as part of version 2.3.0. ZFS is a popular file system for GNU/Linux and FreeBSD. RAIDz is like RAID 5, which you find with hardware or GNU/Linux software raid devices. It protects your data by spreading it across multiple hard disks along with parity information. A raidz device can have single, double, or triple parity to sustain one, two, or three hard disk failures, respectively, without losing any data. Hence, expanding or adding a new HDD is a very handy feature for sysadmins in today's data-sensitive apps.
