GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers

Thanks to my patrons support, last week I have been able to replace my 6.5 years old BQ Aquaris X which has been successfully running Lineage OS all that time, by a Google Pixel 8a now running GrapheneOS.

Introducing GrapheneOS is a daunting task, I will do my best to present you the basics information you need to understand if it might be useful for you, and let a link to the project FAQ which contains a lot of valuable technical explanations I do not want to repeat here.