GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers
GNU/Linux
Kernel Space
Hans de Goede: IPU6 camera support status update
The initial IPU6 camera support landed in Fedora 41 only works on a limited set of laptops. The reason for this is that with MIPI cameras every different sensor and glue-chip like IO-expanders needs to be supported separately.
I have been working on making the camera work on more laptop models. After receiving and sending many emails and blog post comments about this I have started filing Fedora bugzilla issues on a per sensor and/or laptop-model basis to be able to properly keep track of all the work.
Currently the following issues are being either actively being worked on, or are being tracked to be fixed in the future.
Instructionals/Technical
TechRepublic ☛ How to Set Up an SFTP Server on Linux
These steps walk you through the process of setting up an SFTP server on GNU/Linux for the secure transfer of files for specialized file transfer-only users.
TecMint ☛ How to Timeout HTTP Requests in Linux
Specifically, setting a timeout for HTTP requests can help prevent your system from hanging or waiting indefinitely for a response from a server.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ Announcing the LibreOffice Calc Guide 24.8
Dione Maddern and The Documentation Team are proud to announce the immediate availability of the LibreOffice Calc Guide 24.8, an update of the existing Calc Guide 24.2 with enhancements taken from the current LibreOffice 24.8 Calc module.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Data Swamp ☛ Introduction to GrapheneOS
Thanks to my patrons support, last week I have been able to replace my 6.5 years old BQ Aquaris X which has been successfully running Lineage OS all that time, by a Google Pixel 8a now running GrapheneOS.
Introducing GrapheneOS is a daunting task, I will do my best to present you the basics information you need to understand if it might be useful for you, and let a link to the project FAQ which contains a lot of valuable technical explanations I do not want to repeat here.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ OpenVINO with Generative AI
OpenVINO (Open Visual Inference and Neural Network Optimization) is one of the most crucial tools in the AI ecosystem, especially for applications requiring optimized performance for deep learning model inference. The 2024.6.0 release that arrived in Tumbleweed brings significant advancements in compatibility, optimizations and support for complex models, including those used in Generative AI, such as Large Language Models (LLMs).
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ What’s new in cloud automation: Red Hat Ansible Certified Content Collection for amazon.aws 9.0.0
Looking to get started with Ansible for Amazon Web Services?
Development
Programming
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RProtoBuf 0.4.23 on CRAN: Mulitple Updates
A new maintenance release 0.4.23 of RProtoBuf about one year after the previous update. RProtoBuf
This release brings a number of contributed PRs which are truly appreciate. As the package dates back fifteen+ years, some code corners can be crufty which was addressed in several PRs, as were two updates for ongoing changes / new releases of ProtoBuf itself. I also made the usual changes one does to continuous integrations, README badges and URL as well as correcting one issue the
checkbashismscript complained about.
Qt ☛ Qt;Athon 2024: Meet the Winners of Our Global Student Coding Competition
The 10 best teams and students advanced to the second round, where they were given a challenge to create applications based on the project briefs from the competition partners: 'Qt Communicator' by Spyrosoft and 'Qt Factory' by Scythe Studio.
Qt ☛ What's New In QtGraphs 6.9
QtGraphs recently moved out of tech preview in Qt 6.8 and now, with 6.9, brings more improvements to the table encompassing some new features and a lot of bug-fixes.
