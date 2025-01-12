today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
Vermaden ☛ FreeBSD Suspend/Resume
I have been using FreeBSD on the desktops/laptops since about 20 years now and I have described all that I configured in the FreeBSD Desktop series.
About 1 year ago I shared a video on YouTube and Vimeo showing how a busy FreeBSD 12.2 handles the suspend/resume cycle on a ThinkPad W520 laptop on a FreeBSD system.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2025/01 & 02
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
Welcome to 2025! While we were all celebrating, some people continuously felt the urge to work on packages for Tumbleweed. Tumbleweed kept rolling, as we ensured the staging and openQA results would be monitored even during this time. This review will try to cover the most relevant changes since snapshot 20241218 and include things up to 20250108, which is the latest snapshot published as of this writing. I will thus cover 11 snapshots.
Fedora Family / IBM
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 02 2025
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
CentOS ☛ CentOS Board Meeting Recap, January 2024
The recording of the January CentOS Board meeting is now available. Watch the recording Read the minutes The recording has timestamps so you can skip to the parts that interest you. Here are a few highlights of the meeting: We had further discussions on the CentOS, Fedora, and RHEL leadership interlock proposal.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Beta News ☛ Linux Mint 22.1 BETA phase ends with 115 reports leading to crucial bug fixes
Linux Mint fans, rejoice! The BETA phase for Linux Mint 22.1 has officially concluded. According to the development team, a total of 115 bug reports were submitted during the testing period, leading to the resolution of many issues. This collaborative effort highlights the power of open-source communities, where user feedback plays a central role in creating polished and reliable software.
Now that the BETA testing phase is over, the team has moved on to a rigorous QA (Quality Assurance) process. Once this testing phase wraps up, the stable release of Linux Mint 22.1 will be rolled out. This means users won’t have to wait long to experience the enhanced features and bug fixes firsthand.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Ted Unangst ☛ a grep that doesn't stuck
The file isn’t being appended, meaning tail won’t exit, so we don’t expect the pipeline to ever finish, but we would like to see the current results.
Fortunately, grep provides an lbflag we can set. In this case, if the input is a pipe, we’ll assume there’s something fancy going on, and switch to line buffering.
