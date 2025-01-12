Thinking Out Of The Vox
Quoting: January Update: Thinking Out Of The Vox - PINE64 —
This month we report on some news concerning the PineVox, what the community have been up to with their PineNotes and the brand-new 1.15 InfiniTime update. We would like to wish our community a happy New Year and hope you all had a good end of 2024.
But since it’s now the beginning of 2025, we’d like to fill you in on what we have planned for the first part of the year.
We plan to release the PineVox to the public thanks to Gamiee’s recent progress and we plan to continue improving the software for the PineNote, thanks to Maximilian, Diederik and our testers in the community. We have some exciting devices coming as well, mentioned in previous community updates. The PineCam and StarPro64 have been sent to developers in our community, so we hope to report on these devices in the coming months.
Gamiee has also been working with a group of our friends over at Meshtastic on an independent project which will become the second version of the PineDio USB LoRa adapter. We plan to talk more about the progress of that project more in the February update.
Also:
-
Pine64 Starts 2025 with January Community Updates on PineVox and More Pine64 Starts 2025 with January Community Updates on PineVox and More
The PineNote has received positive feedback from users, many of whom have used it extensively for note-taking and other tasks. Recent software updates include bug fixes, a kernel update to Linux 6.12, and enhancements to applications like Xournal++. Additionally, audio output and other USB-C functionalities are now supported with manual kernel updates.