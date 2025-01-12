GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

On recent weeks I’ve had some time to scratch my own itch on matters related to tools I use daily on my computer, namely the desktop / window manager and my text editor of choice.

This post is a summary of what I tried, how it worked out and my short and medium-term plans related to them.

Desktop / WM

On the desktop / window manager front I’ve been using Cinnamon on Debian and Ubuntu systems since Gnome 3 was published (I never liked version 3, so I decided to move to something similar to Gnome 2, including the keyboard shortcuts).

In fact I’ve never been a fan of Desktop environments, before Gnome I used OpenBox and IceWM because they where a lot faster than desktop systems on my hardware at the time and I was using them only to place one or two windows on multiple workspaces using mainly the keyboard for my interactions (well, except for the web browsers and the image manipulation programs).