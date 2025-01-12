GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Kernel Space
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Linux kernel 6.12.9 compiled in Scarthgap
Have compiled this kernel as want to get EasyOS working on a computer with defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU. Why? -- that's another story.
Started with the config file from the 6.6.67 kernel compile, updated the aufs patch, and off we go.
-
LWN ☛ A straggling kernel update
After yesterday's stable kernel releases, Chris Clayton reported a build problem with 6.6.70, which prompted Greg Kroah-Hartman to release 6.6.71 to fix it.
-
-
Applications
-
Sergio Talens-Oliag: Testing New User Tools
On recent weeks I’ve had some time to scratch my own itch on matters related to tools I use daily on my computer, namely the desktop / window manager and my text editor of choice.
This post is a summary of what I tried, how it worked out and my short and medium-term plans related to them.
Desktop / WM
On the desktop / window manager front I’ve been using Cinnamon on Debian and Ubuntu systems since Gnome 3 was published (I never liked version 3, so I decided to move to something similar to Gnome 2, including the keyboard shortcuts).
In fact I’ve never been a fan of Desktop environments, before Gnome I used OpenBox and IceWM because they where a lot faster than desktop systems on my hardware at the time and I was using them only to place one or two windows on multiple workspaces using mainly the keyboard for my interactions (well, except for the web browsers and the image manipulation programs).
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
peppe8o ☛ Private chat and messaging server with Rocket.chat and Raspberry PI
In this tutorial, I will show you how to create a self-hosted chat service with Rocket.chat and Raspberry PI computer board. This article shows how to install Rocket.chat for usage in internal LAN environments (home, office, and so on).
-
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Use Ping Module in Ansible with Examples
The ping module is part of the Ansible core and verifies connectivity between the control node and managed nodes.
-
-
WINE or Emulation
-
Wine 10.0-rc5
The Wine development release 10.0-rc5 is now available.
-
-
Games
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Prime Gaming January 11th 2025 edition round-up for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck
A little later than I planned, but here's the up to date list of games available on Amazon Prime Gaming, and what compatibility you can expect for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. Each week Prime Gaming, part of what you get with a subscription to Amazon Prime, add and remove various games you can claim to keep.
-
-
Desktop Environments/WMs
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Harald Sitter ☛ Plasma Crash Course - Sentry
A while ago a colleague of mine asked about our crash infrastructure in Plasma [...]
-
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
WordPress ☛ Joost/Karim Fork
Making great software, great product that stands the test of time and not just survives but thrives through monumental technological shifts is incredibly hard. That challenge is part of the reason I love doing it.
-
LWN ☛ Automattic reduces WordPress contributions
Automattic has announced that it is reallocating its resources away from contributing to the WordPress project as a response to the WP Engine lawsuit:As part of this reset, Automattic will match its volunteering pledge with those made by WP Engine and other players in the ecosystem, or about 45 hours a week that qualify under the Five For the Future program as benefitting the entire community and not just a single company. These hours will likely go towards security and critical updates.
-
-