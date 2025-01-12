3D Printing, Retro, and Open Hardware
-
AJ Bourg ☛ 3d Printing
Last October, I got back into 3d printing. After doing a bit of research, I decided on the Bambu Lab A1, with AMS Lite which allows you to print in 4 different colors.
-
Chuck Grimmett ☛ From firewood to oak dish
Once sanded, I took it out of the regular chuck and put it on a jam chuck to remove the tenon.
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ The Roland MT-32: The Ultimate late-80s Gaming Sound
One of the projects I wanted to do with my new 486 PC was to try out a Roland MT-32 with it. The MT-32 is a MIDI synthesiser that was used to help compose many late-80s games. Many of these games sound amazing with an MT-32, so, like many before me, I decided to talk about it.
-
Hackaday ☛ Life Without Limits: A Blind Maker’s Take On 3D Printing
In the world of creation, few stories inspire as much as [Mrblindguardian], a 33-year-old who has been blind since the age of two, but refuses to let that hold him back. Using OpenSCAD and a 3D printer, [Mrblindguardian] designs and prints models independently, relying on speech software and touch to bring his ideas to life. His story, published on his website Accessible3D.io, is a call to action for makers to embrace accessibility in their designs and tools.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ This 3D-printed Raspberry Pi all-in-one is made for portable gaming
Arnov Sharma has put together a beautiful all-in-one Raspberry Pi box that's portable and made for gaming on the go.
-
Hackaday ☛ Tactility; The ESP32 Gets Another OS
Doing the rounds this week is a new operating system for ESP32 microcontrollers, it’s called Tactility, and it comes from [Ken Van Hoeylandt]. It provides a basic operating system level with the ability to run apps from an SD card, and it has the choice of a headless version or an LVGL-based touch UI.
-
Hackaday ☛ Bit-Banging The USB-PD Protocol
For one-off projects, adding a few integrated circuits to a PCB is not too big of a deal. The price of transistors is extremely low thanks to Moore and his laws, so we’re fairly free to throw chips around like peanuts. But for extremely space-constrained projects, huge production runs, or for engineering challenges, every bit of PCB real estate counts. [g3gg0] falls into the latter group, and this project aims to remove the dedicated USB-PD module from a lighting project and instead bit-bang the protocol with the ESP32 already on the board.