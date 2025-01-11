A fresh minor release of the inline package got to CRAN today, following on the November release which had marked the first release in three and half years. inline facilitates writing code in-line in simple string expressions or short files. The package was used quite extensively by Rcpp in the very early days before Rcpp

In the November release we accommodated upcoming R-devel changes on setting R_NO_REMAP by conditioning on the release version. It turns that this does not get when the #define independently so this needed a small refinement which this version brings. No other changes were made.