Rlang ☛ Reposting Partial Pooling
Nina Zumel had some good articles on partial pooling estimators that I want to return to. It is a great technique to get more reliable models when using categorical variables. I wrote an introduction to them here some time ago.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: inline 0.3.21: Minor Polish
A fresh minor release of the inline package got to CRAN today, following on the November release which had marked the first release in three and half years. inline facilitates writing code in-line in simple string expressions or short files. The package was used quite extensively by Rcpp in the very early days before Rcpp
In the November release we accommodated upcoming R-devel changes on setting
R_NO_REMAPby conditioning on the release version. It turns that this does not get when the
#defineindependently so this needed a small refinement which this version brings. No other changes were made.
LWN ☛ Git v2.48.0 released
The latest feature release Git v2.48.0 is now available at the usual places. It is comprised of 605 non-merge commits since v2.47.0, contributed by 93 people, 35 of which are new faces [*].
The tarballs are found at:
https://www.kernel.org/pub/software/scm/git/
The following public repositories all have a copy of the 'v2.48.0' tag and the 'master' branch that the tag points at:
url = https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/git/git url = https://kernel.googlesource.com/pub/scm/git/git url = git://repo.or.cz/alt-git.git url = https://github.com/gitster/git
New contributors whose contributions weren't in v2.47.0 are as follows. Welcome to the Git development community!
Aarni Koskela, Abraham Samuel Adekunle, Alejandro Barreto, Bence Ferdinandy, Caleb White, Chizoba ODINAKA, Christoph Sommer, Daniel Black, Daniel Engberg, David Gstir, Ed Reel, Eric Mills, Ethiraric, fox, Fredrik, Jaroslav Lobačevski, Josh Heinrichs, Josh Poimboeuf, Kai Koponen, karthik nayak, Kev Kloss, Liu Zhongbo, Meet Soni, Miguel Rincon Barahona, Monika Kairaitytė, Nicolas Guichard, Russell Stuart, Sam James, Seyi Kuforiji, Shubham Kanodia, Simon Marchi, Tobias Boesch, Tobias Pietzsch, Usman Akinyemi, and Yuri Konotopov.
Returning contributors who helped this release are as follows. Thanks for your continued support.
Abhijeet Sonar, Alejandro R. Sedeño, Alexander Shopov, Andrew Kreimer, Arkadii Yakovets, Avi Halachmi (:avih), Bagas Sanjaya, brian m. carlson, Dario Gjorgjevski, Derrick Stolee, Elijah Newren, Eli Schwartz, Emir SARI, Eric Sesterhenn, Eric Sunshine, Jean-Noël Avila, Jeff King, Johannes Schindelin, Johannes Sixt, John Cai, Jonathan Tan, Josh Soref, Josh Steadmon, Junio C Hamano, Justin Tobler, Karthik Nayak, Kate Golovanova, Koji Nakamaru, Kousik Sanagavarapu, Kristoffer Haugsbakk, Kyle Lippincott, Linus Arver, Lumynous, Martin Ågren, Matthias Rüster, Oswald Buddenhagen, Patrick Steinhardt, Peter Krefting, Philippe Blain, Phillip Wood, Piotr Szlazak, Ralf Thielow, Ramsay Jones, Randall S. Becker, Rasmus Villemoes, René Scharfe, Rubén Justo, Seija Kijin, shejialuo, Sören Krecker, Sven Strickroth, Taylor Blau, Teng Long, Toon Claes, Vũ Tiến Hưng, Wolfgang Müller, Xing Xin, and Yi-Jyun Pan.
[*] We are counting not just the authorship contribution but issue reporting, mentoring, helping and reviewing that are recorded in the commit trailers.
We plan to have 2.48.1 early next week.
Uwe Friedrichsen ☛ The long way towards resilience - Part 8
In the previous post, we discussed what we find at the high-plateau of basic resilience.
In this post, we will discuss what is still missing to continue our journey to the top of Mt. Resilience. While discussing the missing ingredient, we will also broaden our view once more and find a familiar obstacle on our way.
Let us get started.
Josh Betz ☛ Simplicity First: Why Readable Code Is Better Code
Readable code matters more than we like to admit. It’s not just written once and forgotten; it’s read over and over again—by teammates, new hires, and sometimes by you, months or years later. In those moments, you will appreciate clear, simple code.
The temptation to future-proof everything is real. You imagine all the ways your code might need to change and try to prepare for them upfront. But here’s the thing: if you control the deployment pipeline, you don’t have to solve every problem now. Start simple. Simple code is easier to read, easier to understand, and, when the time comes, easier to adapt.
Rlang ☛ Dyson’s Algorithm for the Twelve Coins Problem
Here’s the version I set out to solve:
"You have twelve coins, exactly identical in appearance; but possibly one is counterfeit (we’ll call it a “dud”). You do not know if a dud is present, nor whether it is heavier or lighter than the good coins. Can you determine in three weighings on a balance scale: (1) whether there is a dud, (2) if so, which coin, and (3) its relative weight (lighter or heavier than the good coins)?"
Terence Eden ☛ Graphing the connections between my blog posts
Internal links back to the Post is slightly trickier. WordPress doesn't save relational information like that. Instead, we get the Post's URl and search for that in the database. Then we get the post IDs of all the posts which contain that string.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Plasma Wayland Protocols 1.16.0
Plasma Wayland Protocols 1.16.0 is now available for packaging. It is needed for the forthcoming Plasma 6.3.
Qt ☛ VS Code Qt Extension Pack 1.2.0 released [Ed: Qy company helps Microsoft's proprietary spyware]
We're happy to announce the release of the Qt Extension Pack 1.2.0 for Visual Studio Code! This release cooked for a bit as pre-release 1.1.0 on the marketplace and has now been promoted to a proper release.
Python
[Repeat] Ubuntu ☛ How we used Flask and 12-factor charms to simplify Canonical.com development
Because our web team works on both the website and the product’s UI we decided to take operational improvements one step further by providing a way to stand up in a few simple commands a fully integrated and observable Kubernetes environment for their Flask apps. Our solution, called 12-factor charms, provides an easy to use abstraction layer over existing Canonical products and it is aimed at application developers who create applications based on the 12-factor methodology.
As part of this blog post we will introduce the 12 factor charms in the context of the Flask, however the same also applies to 12-factor applications that are built using the following frameworks: [...]
Golang
University of Toronto ☛ Realizing why Go reflection restricts what struct fields can be modified
Recently I read Rust, reflection and access rules. Among other things, it describes how a hypothetical Rust reflection system couldn't safely allow access to private fields of things, and especially how it couldn't allow code to set them through reflection. My short paraphrase of the article's discussion is that in Rust, private fields can be in use as part of invariants that allow unsafe operations to be done safely through suitable public APIs. This brought into clarity what had previously been a somewhat odd seeming restriction in Go's reflect package.
Standards/Consortia
Hackaday ☛ It’s IP, Over TOSLINK!
At the recent 38C3 conference in Germany, someone gave a talk about sending TOSLINK digital audio over fiber optic networks rather than the very low-end short distance fibre you’ll find behind hour CD player. This gave [Manawyrm] some ideas, so of course the IP-over TOSLINK network was born.
