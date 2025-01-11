Sigil 2.4 Open-Source EPUB Ebook Editor Released with New Features and Bug Fixes
Sigil 2.4 introduces new features like a GetInfo dialog, along with a right-click menu option, for XHTML files that provide a collection of information specific to that file without having to run Reports, including a word count, as well as support for multiple semantics per XHTML file, while uncommon is technically allowed by the spec.
This release also improves Sigil Well-Formed (sanity check) to identify errors with missing attribute quotes better and changes the Replacement Chooser dialog to use checkboxes to determine if replacements should be made, without deletes.