Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Now Works on the HiFive Premier P550 RISC-V Development Board
The HiFive Premier P550 is a RISC-V single-board computer powered by the ESWIN EIC7700X SoC with a SiFive Quad-Core P550 64-bit RISC-V processor running at 1.4 GHz and an integrated Imagination AXM-8-256 GPU supporting hardware accelerated video encoding up to 8K@25fps, hardware accelerated video decoding up to 8K@50fps, and hardware accelerated AI NPU with ~20 TOPS.
The RISC-V board also features up to 32GB Samsung/Micron LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB Samsung eMMC storage, two 10/100/1000 Ethernet RJ45 connectors, a single Ethernet RJ45 connector for remote board management using dedicated MCU, an M.2 Key E connector for Wi-Fi / Bluetooth module, an HDMI 2.0 connector, a SATA 3 connector (6Gb/s), a JTAG Header, a microSD card connector, three fan headers, five USB 3 ports, and PCIe expansion slots.