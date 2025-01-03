today's howtos
-
Bob Monsour ☛ How I built the Books page
While I have been a member of the Goodreads site for a long time, my usage has been sporadic. That said, I did have periods where I noted the books I was reading. I sometimes left a review. And I added way more to my "Want to Read" list than I ever read.
One of the blog posts that got me started on this path was this one from Chazz Basuta. That's where I got the idea to use my Goodreads data as a starting point. As Chazz points out, Goodreads stopped offering API access to one's data. But they do offer the option to export your data in a CSV format. So that's what I did. It looked something like this when imported into a Google sheet. Note that this only shows columns A through N, but the data extends out to column X.
-
Amit Patel ☛ Labels on Maps
Before I got too far, I wanted to get a sense of what the final maps would look like. Seeing the end result can help me decide if this is going to be inspiring or mundane. For now, I can manually identify features and generate names to get started. I wanted to quickly get something running, the equivalent of rendering a triangle in a 3D world. I used a static map image and then I drew text on top of it using my distance field font renderer from earlier this year: [...]
-
University of Toronto ☛ Rejecting email at SMTP time based on the From: header address
Once upon a time (a long time ago), filtering and rejecting email based on the SMTP envelope sender (the SMTP MAIL FROM) was a generally sufficient mechanism to deal with many repeat spam sources. It didn't deal with all of them but many used their own domain in the envelope sender, even if they send from a variety of different IP addresses. Unfortunately, the rise of (certain) mail service providers has increasingly limited the usefulness of envelope sender address filtering, because an increasing number of the big providers use their own domains for the envelope sender addresses of all outgoing email. Unless you feel like blocking the provider entirely (often this isn't feasible, even on an individual basis), rejecting based on the envelope sender doesn't do you any good here.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Zabbix on Debian 12 Server
Zabbix is a free and open-source monitoring solution for IT infrastructure. It allows you to monitor networks, servers, virtual machines, and cloud services. Zabbix offers a client/server model. You can easily install the Zabbix agent on the target server and monitor it through the Zabbix dashboard. Zabbix also supports generic monitoring protocols such as SNMP and IPMI.
This guide'll show you how to install Zabbix Monitoring Solution on a Debian 12 server. You'll install Zabbix with PostgreSQL as the database server, Nginx web server, and PHP-FPM.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Zeek Network Security Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 24.04
Zeek (formerly Bro) is a free and open-source platform for network security monitoring. It is a powerful passive network traffic analyzer that investigates suspicious or malicious activity.
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install VMware Workstation on Linux Mint 22
Unlock virtualization on Linux Mint 22 with our step-by-step guide for installing VMware Workstation Pro to run multiple OSs seamlessly.
-
APNIC ☛ Three of the best: ‘How to…’
‘How to’ posts are a great way to learn how to use a new tool, troubleshoot problems, or perform advanced tasks. Here are three of 2024’s best.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install LibreOffice on CentOS Stream 10
LibreOffice is a powerful, free, and open-source office suite that offers a comprehensive set of tools for word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, and more. Whether you’re a student, professional, or casual user, LibreOffice provides a reliable alternative to proprietary office software.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Odoo on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Odoo on Linux Mint 22. Odoo is a powerful open-source ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solution that integrates various business applications such as CRM, accounting, inventory management, and more.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install UrBackup on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
UrBackup stands out as a versatile backup system, enabling both file and image backups simultaneously without hampering system performance. Its compatibility with various platforms, including Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, makes it a preferred choice for both individual users and enterprises.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Solr on CentOS Stream 10
Apache Solr is recognized for its high performance, scalability, and adaptability when indexing vast collections of data. Its distributed indexing feature and fault-tolerant nature make it suitable for enterprise applications. It also offers a web-based administrative dashboard to simplify tasks like managing collections, analyzing logs, and tuning performance.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenVPN Server on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenVPN Server on CentOS Stream 10. OpenVPN stands out as a reliable solution for establishing secure Virtual Private Network (VPN) tunnels, ensuring data privacy and integrity.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Postfix on Manjaro
Postfix is a powerful and flexible mail transfer agent (MTA) that is widely used for sending and receiving emails. It is known for its reliability, security features, and ease of configuration. In this guide, we will walk you through the process of installing Postfix on Manjaro, a popular Arch-based GNU/Linux distribution.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Setup Bind Server on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to Setup Bind Server on Debian 12. Setting up a Domain Name System (DNS) server is a crucial task for network administrators and developers. BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is one of the most widely used DNS software solutions, known for its reliability and flexibility. >
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Shadowsocks on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Shadowsocks on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. Shadowsocks, a powerful and versatile proxy tool, offers a solution for bypassing internet censorship and enhancing your online security.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install WordPress on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WordPress on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. WordPress, the world’s most popular content management system, powers over 40% of all websites on the internet. Its flexibility, user-friendly interface, and vast ecosystem of themes and plugins make it an excellent choice for bloggers, businesses, and developers alike.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install KDE Plasma on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Rocky GNU/Linux 9, a robust and enterprise-ready GNU/Linux distribution, has gained popularity among system administrators and enthusiasts alike. While it comes with the GNOME desktop environment by default, many users prefer the powerful and customizable KDE Plasma desktop.
-
TecMint ☛ 10 GNU/Linux System Administrators New Year’s Resolutions for 2025