While I have been a member of the Goodreads site for a long time, my usage has been sporadic. That said, I did have periods where I noted the books I was reading. I sometimes left a review. And I added way more to my "Want to Read" list than I ever read.

One of the blog posts that got me started on this path was this one from Chazz Basuta. That's where I got the idea to use my Goodreads data as a starting point. As Chazz points out, Goodreads stopped offering API access to one's data. But they do offer the option to export your data in a CSV format. So that's what I did. It looked something like this when imported into a Google sheet. Note that this only shows columns A through N, but the data extends out to column X.