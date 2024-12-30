LinDoz 2025 is Live
LinDoz 2025 has been released, grab your copy CLICK HERE
you can watch the Detailed video on this release here...
Do you waddle the waddle?
Coming almost five months after Amarok 3.1, the Amarok 3.2 release introduces initial porting to the latest Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 technologies. This means that the application can now be compiled from sources against these technologies if integrators want to offer their users a more modern interface.
The MNT Reform Next, recently featured on CrowdSupply, builds on the Classic MNT Reform with a 12.5″ open hardware laptop designed for modularity, customizability, and repairability, offering full access to hardware sources for user modification and maintenance.
Forlinx Embedded recently introduced the FETMX8MPL-C SoM, a cost-effective solution for industrial and IoT applications that balances performance and functionality without incorporating advanced multimedia or machine learning features.
