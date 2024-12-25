posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 25, 2024



Quoting: Nobara Linux Takes on Fedora With a Custom KDE Plasma Desktop —

Fedora is an important piece of the Linux landscape, and has even become a distribution many would consider viable for new users. But if the GNOME desktop (which is the default for Fedora) isn’t your thing, you have options, thanks to the numerous spins that are available.

Or you could go with a Linux distribution like Nobara, which is based on Fedora but packed with extra goodness. For example, Nobara ships with all the necessary multimedia codecs, so you can view movies or listen to music without having to install third-party software. Nobara also includes (out of the box) LibreOffice, Firefox, Steam, ProtonPlus, Kate (an advanced text editor), Inkscape, Kamoso (a webcam app), Elisa (a music player) and much more.

What’s important about Nobara is that it’s what I like to call a point-and-click Linux distribution, which means everything you do is a point-and-click affair. Even though Nobara includes all of the amazing Linux command-line power, you don’t have to use it, as there’s a GUI for everything you need in this distribution.