posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 11, 2024



Quoting: Sovereign Tech Agency Injects €562K into Arch Linux —

The Arch Linux community has exciting news: the Arch Linux Package Management (ALPM) project has received significant funding (€562,800) from the German Sovereign Tech Agency.

This financial boost will empower a team of four part-time developers to advance ALPM over the next 15 months. Work was already underway as of October 2024, and the project is set to deliver transformative changes by the end of 2025.

For the unfamiliar, ALPM plays a vital role in the Arch ecosystem, providing the foundation for package creation, validation, installation, and repository management.