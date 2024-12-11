Sovereign Tech Agency Injects €562K into Arch Linux
Quoting: Sovereign Tech Agency Injects €562K into Arch Linux —
The Arch Linux community has exciting news: the Arch Linux Package Management (ALPM) project has received significant funding (€562,800) from the German Sovereign Tech Agency.
This financial boost will empower a team of four part-time developers to advance ALPM over the next 15 months. Work was already underway as of October 2024, and the project is set to deliver transformative changes by the end of 2025.
For the unfamiliar, ALPM plays a vital role in the Arch ecosystem, providing the foundation for package creation, validation, installation, and repository management.
Also:
-
Arch Linux Package Management (ALPM) gets funding from Sovereign Tech Agency | GamingOnLinux
Seems like Arch Linux is going from strength to strength lately. Not only have Valve begun funding parts of the Linux distribution but now the Sovereign Tech Agency are as well.
Writing in an announcement on the Arch Linux development mailing list developer David Runge shared the news that Sovereign Tech Agency provided funding for developers Arne Christian Beer, Heiko Schäfer, Orhun Parmaksız and David Runge to work on ALPM part time over 15 months. Work started back in October, with it expected to continue through until the end of 2025.