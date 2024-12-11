posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 11, 2024



Quoting: Debian-based Window Maker Live 12.8 comes with recompiled packages and GUI enhancements —

While Window Maker might look outdated, and, after a history of no less than 27 years, its version number is only 0.96.0, it remains an active project, and, thankfully, there are still distros that offer it as an option. Window Maker Live is such a Linux distro. Based on a Debian core, it has just been updated to version 12.8 and sports multiple GNU-focused improvements, both visual and functional.