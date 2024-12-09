PostgreSQL: pgtt-rsl v2.0, pgBadger 13.0, Flyway Community Drift Check released

We are happy to announce the availability of a drift check for Flyway Community, available in Flyway versions 10.20.1 and later. The drift check is currently in preview and is compatible with PostgreSQL versions 12 to 17.

Database drift is the unintentional divergence of a database schema from its version-controlled state, often due to direct changes made outside the standard deployment process.

Drift is detected by comparing the state of your PostgreSQL schema after your last migration and before your next migration scripts have been applied and will tell you if out-of-process changes have occurred in between those two states. You will be able to see information regarding the database objects that have drifted in a drift report within Flyway Pipelines