Raspberry Pi 500

AAEON Introduces the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, Its First Meteor Lake-Powered Mini PC

AAEON has unveiled the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, a compact fanless Mini PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory. Designed for tasks such as computer vision and AI-driven security, it offers significant improvements in memory, graphics, and display capabilities compared to its predecessor.

Hydroponic Automation Board with Raspberry Pi Zero 2 and STM32 Processor

The RootMaster is a hydroponic automation platform designed to provide precise control over water, and environmental conditions. Designed for developers and enthusiasts, it includes onboard sensors, CAN support, and outputs for controlling up to three pumps and additional peripherals.

ASUS J6412I-EM-A Mini ITX Motherboard Featuring Intel J6412 Quad Core Processor

ASUS recently featured the J6412I-EM-A, a Mini ITX motherboard designed for embedded industrial applications. It features dual GbE ports, multiple display options, and extended storage capabilities to address diverse operational requirements.

MaixCAM-Pro: High-Performance AI Platform with RISC-V Processor, 5MP Camera Support and WiFi6

The MaixCAM-Pro is a hardware platform for developing and deploying AI vision and IoT applications. It supports rapid prototyping and implementation, offering powerful processing, integrated peripherals, and a versatile software ecosystem for both hobbyists and experienced users.

How To Install Scribus on Ubuntu 24.04

Scribus is the Desktop Publishing Program (DTP) of free/libre open source software world and is available for GNU/Linux, Windows and MacOS. As a DTP, Scribus can be used for page layout design for printing press as well as digital press to produce works such as book, newspaper, magazine, flyer and anything consisted of text typesetting and CMYK colors. Scribus is one of the greatest program to create PDF documents. Scribus is also great to work together with GIMP and Inkscape. Scribus is available on Ubuntu 24.04 from the official repository. Now let's show you how to install it and you can start learning right away by tutorials available at the end. Happy typesetting!

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 8th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

GNOME 47.2 Officially Released with Various Bug Fixes and Improvements

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 47.1, the GNOME 47.2 update is here to improve the accessibility of the keyboard backlight Quick Settings toggle, avoid CPU stalls on secondary NVIDIA GPUs with directly attached monitors, prefer GPUs with built-in panels connected as the primary GPU, ensure frame events are sent for cursor surfaces, and default to high thread instead of real-time priority for KMS threads.

OBS Studio 31.0 Released with NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur

Highlights of OBS Studio 31.0 include NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur, preview scrollbars, v210 format support for AJA device capture, Amazon IVS service integration, QSV AV1 screen content coding, and support for first-party YouTube Chat features.

Raspberry Pi 500

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 09, 2024

Raspberry Pi 500

 
 





The open-source broadcasting software OBS Studio

 
The UP Xtreme i14 Edge is available as a computing kit with Ubuntu 24.04 preinstalled and validated under Ubuntu Pro

 
The pens or writers of Free software cannot be stopped. The attacks on them merely reaffirm the importance of they work they do.

 
Twenty years ago, Thunderbird v1.0 took flight

 
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12, Manjaro 24.2 "Yonada" is now available for download with GNOME 47, Plasma 6.2, and XFCE 4.18


  
 


 
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the launch of the Raspberry Pi 500 computer, powered by the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, alongside the Raspberry Pi Monitor.

 
If Gboard is the best Android keyboard, why do I like this alternative so much

 
PostgreSQL news

 
The Raspberry Pi 500 keyboard PC is now available with the guts of a Raspberry Pi 5 including a Broadcom BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 SoC

 
Abandoning Ubuntu community some more

 
Please do keep testing, and then we can all take it a bit easier over the holidays

 
When you read about Linux, you probably see a lot of talk about commands to use in the terminal

 
FOSS and more

 
security picks

 
coding related picks

 
Hardware picks

 
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
A lot of the characteristics which make up a good server operating system are also welcome features for a desktop system

 
Invidious and TLLTS

 
Some of the latest articles

 
The 217th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 8th, 2024.

 
many howtos, some older

 
a pair of Steam related picks

 
A pair of KDE releases

 
Scrcpy, the popular free open-source Android screen mirroring and controlling app, released version 3.0 then 3.0.1 and 3.0.2 with quick fixes few days ago

 
Some Debian picks

 
Linux and FOSS

 
A couple of Fedora picks

 
hardware centric news

 
Development related picks

 
many howtos for a Sunday

 
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps

 
Learn how to unlock Arch's full potential by installing and switching between different Linux kernels with our guide

 
Windows TCO mostly

 
Seeed Studio has launched the reComputer R1100 series industrial IoT gateway family based on Raspberry Pi CM4

 
As the holiday season enters full swing, Xubuntu 25.04 is off to a quiet start

 
some hardware picks

 
The systemctl command has some frequently overlooked functionality

 
3 howtos

 
Games related picks

 
This is free and open source software

 
From guaranteed boot-up to easy A/B testing, there's a lot to recommend this Alpine Linux-based rootfs-free setup.

 
Security related picks

 
or today's leftovers

 
3 howtos for now

 
Red Hat Official Site

 
Especially the former

 
FOSS news

 
Development picks

 
Some of the latest articles

 
news and more

 
many from idroot

 
The GNOME Project announced today the official availability of GNOME 47.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 47 "Denver" desktop environment series with more bug fixes and improvements.

 
Development related picks

 
latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Wine picks

 
hardware picks

 
OBS Studio 31.0 has been officially released as the latest stable version of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming for GNU/Linux.

 
Samsung's One UI 7 Based On Android 15 Arrives With AI Upgrades For Galaxy S24 Devices

 
Ever felt nostalgia for an old-school Windows experience but don't fancy putting your PC at risk? Install Linux and give this theme a go

 
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade

 
This is an unplanned December update of Sparky semi-rolling iso images of the Debian testing line

 
We recommend open source alternatives to ALAC

 
Kumander Linux is a Debian-based distribution inspired by Windows 7

 
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 29 to December 06

 
I promised new features soon, and here they are

 
These open-source options are some of the most popular - and for good reason

 
I spent a week with the distribution and found it to be a lot of fun to use

 
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.8 as the latest stable version of this immutable and systemd-free distribution derived from Debian GNU/Linux and built on top of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
The Armbian team announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 24.11 as a major update aimed at enhancing functionality and expanding hardware support of this Debian and Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.

 
kernel, software, and more

 
FOSS and fakes

 
some security leftovers

 
goodbye, geeks

 
Development related stuff

 
Some Debian picks

 
devices related news

 
latest from or about Red Hat

 
Alternatives to GNU/Linux

 
syslog-ng news

 
Some of the latest articles

 
last batch for Friday

 
Gaming news

 
The holidays are upon us, and it's time to check under your tree as we light another candle for the 4th COSMIC Alpha release