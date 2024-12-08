today's howtos
-
Installing Mongodb server on Almalinux 9 or Rocky
MongoDB NoSQL database can handle unstructured or semi-structured data and thus can support various applications for small to enterprise deployment levels. Also, being open source, it can easily be installed on Alamlinux 9 and distros such as Rocky Linux, Oracle, Ubuntu, RedHat, etc.
-
Getting Wallpapers Right With Hyprpaper in Hyprland
Time to customize the looks of your Hyprland desktop with wallpapers. Hyprpaper is your friend here.
-
man vs tldr: Why The tldr Command is Better And How You Can Use It
Let's explore what tldr is, how to use it effectively, and why it’s often a better choice than the traditional man command.