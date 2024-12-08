GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Okay, okay. First, lemme tell you. I unpeasanted myself. I got an iPhone. But hold your horses. It ain't a new one. Far from it. My friend got himself a brand new device, so he gave me - for free - his old iPhone 11, which was released back in 2019. Essentially, it's identical to the same model I tested on Dedoimedo a while back. Well, now that I have it, my first order of business is customization, testing, tweaking, and you guessed it, putting some fine LOCAL music onto the device. Usually, easier said than done.

But wait. I've already shown you how to do this using VLC. This amazing program slash app allows you to upload your media into its folder, on the iPhone. And that's it. You don't need to bother with any cloud stuff, any subscriptions or anything like that. Today, I will "extend" the article and show you how to use KDE Connect, another great program, to pair with your iPhone, and send content and whatnot to and fro. Let's begin with this experiment, shall we then? After me.