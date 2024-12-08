GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Bryan Lunduke ☛ The "Code of Conduct" Must Die
The "CoC" concept has done more harm than good, weaponized against people in Linux, NixOS, Python, C++, openSUSE, Godot, and many other organizations.
Kernel Space
-
LWN ☛ A single stable kernel to fix boot problems
Greg Kroah-Hartman released version 6.12.3 of the kernel to fix a regression that can cause some machines to fail to boot on version 6.12.2. The other stable branches are continuing on their normal cadence, with 6.12.4-rc1 and 6.6.64-rc1 starting review today.
Games
-
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ Come Join The DOS Game Club!
Just kidding. The DOS Game Club is a low-key retro club where each month we play a DOS video game—on an emulator or using vintage hardware, that’s completely up to you—and chat about it on the forums or on Mastodon. Both those channels only have a good handful of active members. There’s no pressure to do anything: you can just as well follow along as a lurker without registering; the list of games is published well on advance. Not everyone who plays joins the discussion on the forums and that’s fine too.
Yukinu ☛ Forum Games
For one reason or another, I've been thinking about some of the old forums I used to browse, and it made me realize that I have not seen or participated in a forum game in a long time. What are forum games? Basically these games are just text/verbal-oriented games that members would come up with and play in between browsing other threads. Here are a few of the games I remember from back in the day: [...]
Desktop Environments/WMs
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Dedoimedo ☛ Copy local music to iPhone with KDE Connect
Okay, okay. First, lemme tell you. I unpeasanted myself. I got an iPhone. But hold your horses. It ain't a new one. Far from it. My friend got himself a brand new device, so he gave me - for free - his old iPhone 11, which was released back in 2019. Essentially, it's identical to the same model I tested on Dedoimedo a while back. Well, now that I have it, my first order of business is customization, testing, tweaking, and you guessed it, putting some fine LOCAL music onto the device. Usually, easier said than done.
But wait. I've already shown you how to do this using VLC. This amazing program slash app allows you to upload your media into its folder, on the iPhone. And that's it. You don't need to bother with any cloud stuff, any subscriptions or anything like that. Today, I will "extend" the article and show you how to use KDE Connect, another great program, to pair with your iPhone, and send content and whatnot to and fro. Let's begin with this experiment, shall we then? After me.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Beta News ☛ The stunning Oreon 10 arrives to replace Microsoft Windows -- download it now!
For many computer users, the thought of moving away from Windows 10 or 11 can feel like stepping into uncharted territory. While frustrations with Microsoft's operating system -- whether it's updates at inconvenient times, performance slowdowns, or privacy concerns -- may drive them to consider alternatives, the leap to a Linux-based system often feels daunting.
It’s understandable. Linux has a reputation for being complex, requiring command-line knowledge, and catering to tech-savvy users. For those accustomed to the familiar Windows interface, the steep learning curve and potential compatibility issues with software and peripherals can be enough to deter them from making the switch. However, the gorgeous Oreon 10 could be about to change all that.
BSD
-
Klara ☛ Fall 2024 Top Reads for Open Source Enthusiasts - Klara Systems
This season, we look back on essentials like optimizing ZFS pool setups, tackling common benchmarking mistakes, and exploring the new Block Reference Table feature in OpenZFS 2.2. For FreeBSD users, we take a closer look at bhyve, firewall comparisons, and best practices for maintaining a FreeBSD NAS. Whether you're managing storage or virtual machines, these reads are packed with practical advice to keep you informed and inspired.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/49
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
We’re quickly approaching the end of the year, and I hear more and more people ‘preparing for the holiday’. As with every year, this season will likely slow down Tumbleweed. There are more important things to tend to than sending updates to Factory over and over, something I am sure all readers will support. Our maintainers deserve a break every now and then—after fixing the most critical bugs. This week, the developers are still in full swing and are sending submissions to Factory. The Release Team produced 4 working snapshots (1129, 1202, 1203, and 1204.
Debian Family
Bálint Réczey: Firebuild 0.8.3 is out with 100+ fixes and experimental macOS support!
The new Firebuild release contains plenty of small fixes and a few notable improvements.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Wesley Moore ☛ Ubuntu Linux on Snapdragon X Laptop (Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x) - Wesley Moore
Over the course of the last few months some fine folks in the Linux community have been plugging away implementing support for Qualcomm Snapdragon X based ARM laptops. Recently Canonical published Ubuntu 24.10 Concept for testing on these laptops, which I installed and tested on my Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x.
