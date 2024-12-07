Debian-based Apertis and Robotic Vision in Debian
Collabora ☛ Apertis v2024: the new Bookworm-based release for industrial embedded devices
Now based on Debian Bookworm, Apertis is a collaborative OS platform that includes an operating system, but also tools and cloud services to optimize development and increase reliability.
Collabora ☛ Initial upstream support for the Rockchip RK3576
Initial support for Rockchip's RK3576, a new SoC introduced earlier this year, has landed in GNU/Linux kernel 6.12. With the main target being industrial applications, it is less of a powerhouse than the RK3588, but it still reuses many components.
LWN ☛ Apertis v2024 released
Apertis is a Collabora-developed
Debian derivative distribution designed to be incorporated into electronic
devices; the v2024
release is now available. It is now based on the Bookworm release, and
includes support for Podman, ONNX
Runtime, OP-TEE, and more.
Linux Journal ☛ Robotic Vision in Debian: Mastering Image Processing and Object Recognition for Intelligent Robots
Robotic vision, a cornerstone of modern robotics, enables machines to interpret and respond to their surroundings effectively. This capability is achieved through image processing and object recognition, which empower robots to perform tasks such as navigation, obstacle avoidance, and even interaction with humans. Debian, with its robust ecosystem and open source philosophy, offers a powerful platform for developing robotic vision applications.