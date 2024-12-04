posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 04, 2024



Quoting: You can test all the best Linux distros right in your web browser with this site | ZDNET —

Want to give Linux a try but don't have the spare hardware or aren't familiar enough with virtual machines to give it a go?

What if I told you there was a website that allows you to test one of many Linux distributions without having to install anything at all? You could try Ubuntu, Zorin OS, Solu, SparkyLinux, Tails, Ubuntu Studio, Slackware, RebornOS, Peppermint OS, Pop!_OS, Porteus Linux, Puppy Linux, PureOS, Manjaro, OpenSUSE, Kubuntu, Gentoo Linux, Bodhi Linux, Garuda Linux, KDE Neon, and so many more.

The site in question is called DistroSea, and it allows you to test drive Linux from within your web browser.